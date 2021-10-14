WALLACE — Boney Mill Pond Park in Wallace is one of 14 parks across the state that was selected to receive a grant from N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). The $412,535 in grant money will go toward the development of phase one.
The Boney Mill Pond Park project is “a multiyear and multiphase project” said Larry C. Bergman, Wallace Town Manager.
Comprised of approximately 180 acres of land, the Boney Mill Pond Park represents a vision that started back in 2013, when Wallace officials had the foresight to purchase the land and natural preservation area, to develop a recreation destination and preserve the town’s historical landmarks.
According to Bergman, the ongoing development of the Boney Mill Pond Park has been funded in steps through various grants and funding opportunities.
“The last few years the focus has been on getting additional grant funding to begin more improvements and installing the infrastructure needed for future phases,” said Bergman.
About half of the park’s area will be impacted and improved during phase one of the development. The new trails and parking will provide access to more areas of the park, with an internal walking trail system that will connect the recreation and parking areas.
According to Bergman, projects funded by N.C. Parks and the PARTF program are intended to be completed within a three-year window, however, the inner working of a project of this magnitude has several moving pieces before construction can begin.
Before the town can use the funds to get construction started, a grant agreement has to be finalized and signed. Bergman says the next step will be to get the final design and construction documents completed by the consulting company before the town can seek construction bids.
“That whole process could still take several months to be at a place where we can have a contractor or contractors selected to begin work,” said Bergman. “I think internally we very much want to be done well before the three-year window.”
Some of the smaller components of the projects in phase one, such as a walking trail that includes a kids track, will have the green light to get started much sooner as they have the final designs in place.
“It is difficult to put an estimated completion date for this phase,” said Bergman. “That smaller trail and kids track feature was also made possible with a grant from Duke Energy Foundation and the local Friends of Wallace Parks non-profit group, who assisted with grant writing and donations.
“Now that we got the grant awarded, a lot will begin to happen and some of that will include refining a project timeline,” he said.
The initial design proposed for phase one includes an 18-hole disc golf course, developed to meet the standards required for tournaments. Bergman shared the town would like to get some locals involved in the process.
“There are a lot of disc golf enthusiasts and clubs around that can help laying out a course, so we would like to involve some groups like that in the final plan for that element.”
“Some of this ultimately will depend on the space available and making sure the course final design and layout is compatible with other elements of the park,” said Bergman.
The proposal also includes a multi-purpose field that would provide open space that could be used for a variety of activities and serve as a buffer to help protect the health of the pond itself.
A dog park is also highlighted in phase one. The dog park would provide visitors with a safe, fenced-in space for dogs to play unleashed. The dog park would feature some basic amenities and would allow large and small dog breeds.
A playground, parking, and bathrooms are also among the components proposed for the initial phase.
“The playground would provide some initial play areas for kids and likely be added onto in future phases as well,” said Bergman.
“Parking and restrooms near that same area, around the smaller pond, help bring people in from around the community and farther. It also helps support future phases when you consider the utilities, roads, and parking as part of that infrastructure,” he added. “The phase one parking area I believe is about 30 spaces including those that are designated as ADA accessible spots.”
The specific details and timeline for the above-mentioned components of phase one will be refined as phase one moves along.
Earlier this year, the Town of Wallace was awarded a federally funded State Historic Preservation grant to help stabilize and repair the Boney Mill Pond Grist Mill structure.
“That grant is also around $400,000 and we are awaiting final word from the state on when we can get that finalized and also get that work going,” said Bergman. The ultimate goal is to restore the Grist Mill to a working condition, but that will be something the town will pursue down the road, as it would require additional funding.
Like the Grist Mill, there are a few other notable buildings, among them the Rose House and the historic working farms which are a big part of Wallace’s farming history.
“We want to preserve the buildings and as much as possible integrate them into the final designs, make them safe for the public to be around, and save that historical element,” said Bergman.
In terms of economic growth, Bergman said that because the land around parks has a higher property value
it would increase property tax revenue for the town.
Additionally, recreational areas with a nature preserve add to the general quality of life that may be a deciding factor when choosing where to live, work or open a business.
“Larger parks such as this one, that has opportunities to fish, take out a kayak ...bring in visitors from the surrounding areas for day trips that in turn bring local spending,” he added.
“We are very excited and I know the mayor and council along with our town staff will be adding to the future in a way we want to be proud of, and really we want all of the residents of Wallace to be proud of this project,” said Bergman.