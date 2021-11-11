WALLACE — For more than two decades, Wallace resident and writer Mark Grady, immersed himself in the field of broadcasting, working as a news director, an air personality, and as a TV commercial writer and producer before becoming a full-time writer.
“I’ve had an interesting life, and still do,” said Grady. “I was able to combine my work with my then-hobby of flying to become the traffic watch pilot/reporter for WRAL-FM in Raleigh, where I flew a little Cessna 152 called Sky 1015 around the Triangle and giving traffic reports,” said Grady as he reminisced about his broadcasting career and the stepping stones that led him to pursue his “big dream,” which was to write books and screenplays.
“I spent most of my writing life over the past several years writing books for other people, as either a ghostwriter or co-author,” said Grady, who co-authored “Yes, Sir! Mr. President.”
Grady conducted 18 hours of interviews with Howie Franklin, for that book.
“He has incredible stories,” said Grady about Franklin, who made history “as the only person to work for five presidents as their flight attendant on Air Force One.”
He also wrote a book called “Blaire’s Bridge,” which is a family drama. The screenplay version of his book got interest from a film studio, who wanted to buy it, however, selling to them would have meant making modifications that would no longer keep the film in the family drama category.
“After I pulled the sale, I was encouraged by friends to make the film myself. So, with a very tiny budget, I did. A year later, I wrote and directed a southern comedy called ‘Whistling Pines,’” said Grady.
Grady’s most recent book is “Mailbox by the Sea.” He said the original idea had nothing to do with the mailbox and began as something he called “The Girl at the Door.”
“I saw a movie several years back about a place overseas where people left love letters and notes for anyone to read. Not long after, I heard about the Kindred Spirit mailbox and made the mile-and-half walk down Sunset Beach to see it,” said Grady. “On the way back to my car, I had completely changed the concept of the original idea into this book.”
Grady shared the story was inspired by some real people.
“I actually wrote one of them in,” he said. “Bobby Nivens is the owner of the famous Britts Donuts at Carolina Beach. I grew up there and have known the donut shop and Bobby all my life. I called Bobby and asked if I could write Britts into the book and even create a few fictitious scenes featuring him in the book. He kindly agreed. Some of the characters are based on a few friends I’ve known.”
Grady shared he was partly inspired by his memories of life at Carolina Beach. But he doesn’t identify with any of the characters directly. He shared that he can relate “with how life can throw some darts into your love life” and can identify with how the main character feels when he finds his life thrown into shambles.
“My family moved from Carolina Beach to Wilmington during Christmas break when I was in the fourth grade. However, the most fond memories I have from being a kid are all from my days at Carolina Beach,” said Grady.
“While I ended up a single dad many years ago with two children now in their 20s, I have remained single for a long time, by choice. So, maybe I’m living my love life vicariously through characters I create.”
“Mailbox by the Sea,” is a romantic suspense novel, that tells the story of a young couple who meet during summer break.
Amy Cole and Mason James are the main characters, whose innocent summer romance leads to falling deeply in love despite the many challenges thrown at them to break them apart. Years later, a mysterious letter addressed to one of the main characters ignites a quest to visit the Kindred Spirit mailbox in Bird Island in search of answers.
“I just hope people enjoy the story. I’ve received many humbling, kind reviews of the book and several have said they didn’t see the end of the book coming,” he said. “I think it does surprise a few what happens at the end.”