WARSAW — Laughter filled the air at the Warsaw Community Center as Duplin residents joined the Warsaw Police Department for their first-ever National Night Out event, which followed the remembrance service on Saturday, Sept. 11.
National Night Out featured several family fun activities for children and adults alike. According to officials, “the dunk tank was a crowd favorite.” Among the activities, was the Drunk Goggles Course, where participants got a chance to experience the effects of driving while impaired.
The event featured dances by the Duplin County Cats Athletics. There was also a helmet giveaway, a car bash, static displays presented by the Warsaw Fire Department and Duplin County EMS.
Children also got a chance to get inside the new police cars and play with the lights and sirens. The police cars displayed a new graphic featuring the American Flag incorporated in the lettering design.
“It’s our way of paying tribute to our veterans and being thankful for the many freedoms we have in America,” said Warsaw Police Chief Patrick Giddeons.