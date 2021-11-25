WARSAW — Elizabeth Hicks of Warsaw celebrated her 101st birthday last week and received a special recognition from the Duplin County Board of Commissioners, and Duplin County Services for the Aged.
Commissioner Jesse Dowe presented Hicks with a proclamation for excellence in public service and in honor of her long life and prosperity.
“Today, she insisted that she come outside and visit with us in the cool weather and sunshine,” said Melisa Brown, Duplin County Services for the Aged director, as she shared Hicks entertained everyone in attendance with great conversation.
“She shared some words of wisdom ‘do not put off things for tomorrow with what you can do today, talk to others to get a clear understanding and stay active,’” said Brown quoting Hicks.
Hicks was born on Nov. 20, 1920 to the late Rose and Albert Middleton and had 10 siblings, three brothers and seven sisters. She was raised by relatives as she lost her parents at a young age and started working at 12 years old.
In 1935, Hicks moved to New York to attend school and became a dietitian. She married the late John Hicks in 1937 and had two children.
Hicks is a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Warsaw, where she taught Sunday School. Her hobbies include crossword puzzles, gardening, mowing and playing the piano.