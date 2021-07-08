Troop 202 in Warsaw

Pictured from left to right are Victoria Aguilera, Gabriel “Gabby” Debnam; Zy’ashia Newton; Jeremy Cowley, scout master; Chesney Gaskin, senior patrol leader; Honesty Kelly; Marley “Max” Spearman-Johnson; Miranda Jones-Futrell and Brook Cowley, assistant scout master, during their Tuscarora trip, which took place June 20-26.

 Contributed PHoto

WARSAW — Scouts of Troop 202 in Warsaw, a female troop sponsored by the Duplin Rotary, made their inaugural trip to Tuscarora, on June 20, one to remember.

Johnson Sheffield, Duplin Rotarian, Troop 202 committee member, and Eagle Scout said the Duplin Rotary is proud to sponsor the troop and the encouragement of diversity, social interaction and fun.

Scout leaders Jeremy and Brooke Cowley along with seven troop members traveled to Camp Tuscarora where they enjoyed swimming, hiking, and leaning about first aid.

“The highlight was when we did the lay-a-stretcher exercise in first aid, the staff was funny and cool,” said Gabriel (Gabby) Debnam.

Scout leaders briefed the team before the trip and set them up for a successful week, as they addressed goals and mindsets. According to the scout leaders the scouts did a great job of adhering to those goals and had a great experience.

The troop won the Spirit Stick and achieved Honor Troop. They also participated in three camp-wide competitions.

“The group poured their hearts into camp, and I am honored to be associated with them,” said Brooke Cowley, assistant scout master.

For camper Miranda Jones-Futrell, one of the most meaningful experiences during the trip was having the opportunity to learn from her scout leaders. “I liked how Mrs. Brooke taught me how to swim.”

While the injuries were few, the group only made three trips to the camp’s Doodle Bug Station, also known as first aid hut.

Camper Zy’ashia Newton said the staff at Camp Tuscarora was nice. The rest of the troop agreed with her assessment Monday night at the first scout meeting post-camping trip.

Newton was one of three campers in Troop 202 including Debnam and Victoria Aguilera to complete the Tuscarora Titan, a 5K weekly goal achievement offered by the program at Camp Tuscarora.

“I would like to see more staff on hand to get in the water and teach,” said Newton. “It was a lot of hard work but I’m thankful for the things they did morning, noon, and night.”

The troop ended the seven-day trip sponsored by the Duplin Rotary Foundation with a day of fun and more exemplified diversity at Warsaw Presbyterian’s Hope For Warsaw-Kids Jam on June 26 from 2-6 p.m. The troop is thankful for this event to work on recruitment, community engagement, and have a bit of fun together after a week of hard work.

For information about joining Troop 202, email Brooke and Jeremy Cowley at eshieco88@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Troop 202.

