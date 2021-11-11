WARSAW — This year, the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce celebrated their 101 Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, continuing their legacy as the oldest consecutive Veteran’s Day Parade in the state of North Carolina.
Unlike previous years, the event did not take place on Veteran’s Day due to the holiday falling on a Thursday, but that did not stop the show.
The Chamber of Commerce put together an eventful day of celebration on Railroad Street in downtown Warsaw. The day started with a pancake breakfast hosted by the St. John’s Masonic Lodge #13 held at Warsaw Baptist Church, and then set up for the parade followed.
Participants flooded the streets ready to wave at their friends and family in the parade while the children got ready to collect candy from the floats.
The parade featured the traditional fire departments from across the state, police cars, local businesses, school JROTC teams, car and motorcycle clubs, and politicians, as well as mini cars and trucks, horses, and some of your favorite childhood characters like Clifford the Big Red Dog.
From corner to corner, the celebration and cheer felt were infectious. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. Laughter and dancing were a common sight.
“This is my grandson’s first time seeing a parade,” said Melissa Leseane, a participant who came with her three-year-old grandson, Daniel Nesmith.
Every year the chamber and the town strive to make the event better for the community. One of the town’s goals is to one day have the Clydesdale Horses perform and for the governor and lieutenant governor to participate.
“It’s a great honor to host this parade each year because they really are a strong veteran serving town, and they have been doing it for 101 years now. It’s a major pride thing,” said Mayor A.J. Connors.