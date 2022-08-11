Warsaw’s Tony Rivenbark, who died in Wilmington on July 25 at age 74 of small-cell lung cancer, was bitten by the acting/theater bug at an early age.
He was the eighth generation of a Duplin County family, and the son of Oleta and D.J. Rivenbark, his father the owner of a car dealership in Warsaw.
At his death, David Anthony Rivenbark had long since grown to local and national fame in theater circles as a production giant and a preservationist of old theaters.
For four decades, he was executive director of Wilmington’s Thalian Hall, which his vision and fund-raising acumen saved from demolition in the 1970s.
And how did Rivenbark start? Right here in Duplin County, in Warsaw, where he and sister Dana McBrayer, five years his junior, grew up.
He was blossoming a good bit before he was 10 years old, high school classmate and close lifetime friend Allie Sheffield remembers.
She said Tony was hanging a bedsheet over the clothesline in his family’s back yard on Pollock Street and entertaining neighborhood kids by playing all the parts in comedies and dramas.
That grew into regular performances in pal Johnny Hollingsworth’s family’s garage on Chelly Street, where their friends became actors and audience.
“He was part of anything and everything fun and good,” said Hollingsworth,” who eventually ran his father’s Warsaw Furniture Company and served several terms on the town council.
“Tony and our English teacher, Mrs. Jo Cameron Jones, did a lot of performances and theatrical-type things at James Kenan High School.”
Rivenbark’s group first became friends at Mrs. Wheless’ pre-school in Warsaw.
Their circle grew to include, among others, Tony, Allie, Johnny, Kat Fountain, Johnny Best, Johnny Fonveille, Kenny Minton, Annette Wahab, Cathy Benton, Johnny Gresham, Barney Sheffield and Buster Merritt.
As they grew, James Kenan had no drama club as such.
But it had Tony.
Rivenbark and classmate Sandra Pope-Rollins were officers in the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter in their senior year of 1965-66.
“Tony came up with ideas that were novel at the time,” Sandra said, “like an Early Bird Breakfast and a White Elephant Sale to raise money. That enabled our Parliamentary Procedure Team, which had won the state competition, to travel to New Orleans and compete at the national convention.
“He had me dress up like Uncle Sam, since my nickname was Sam in high school, and he produced posters with my picture on them and my index finger pointing at people and saying, ‘Aunt Sam wants you for FBLA.’ Such fun!”
(It resembled the Uncle Sam military recruiting posters for United States wars in the 20th Century.)
Friends said Tony had something creative going on with every group he joined.
And all of that was just the beginning.
Allie Sheffield said Rivenbark had never seen a professional stage production until their senior class trip to Washington, D.C., and New York City in the spring of 1966.
“Tony went to a play in D.C. and three in New York,” she said.
“And that was it — he was a goner. It was pure love.”
That dramatic energy began to be truly cultivated in the fall of ‘66 when he enrolled in Wilmington College, now University of North Carolina Wilmington.
He answered an ad for auditions at the Thalian Hall downtown in the Port City. He’d never heard of the century-old, poorly-kept structure from the 1800s — but it would become the center of his life.
He won that initial audition, became a regular performer at Thalian, and later worked there. He was named managing director in 1980, but already had become the driving force behind the building’s several renovations and expansions.
All the while, he continued acting. A few of his roles over several decades included: Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, the title role in Peter Pan, Motl the tailor in Fiddler on the Roof and the title role in Charlie Brown.
Rivenbark also helped revive — and played in — the outdoor drama Liberty Cart, a story of Duplin’s early history. It had originated in 1949 at the William Rand Kenan Jr. Amphitheater in Kenansville behind Kenan Auditorium.
The revival was in the same updated venue in 1976 and continued into the 1980s.
“Tony absolutely treasured being from Warsaw and Duplin County,” said Sheffield, a defense lawyer who currently lives on the N.C. coast. “He thought it was so incredibly counter-cool, being from the ‘sticks’ and making good.”
Sheffield, who said Rivenbark was always her “BFF,” also said, “He always considered his job to be running what he called ‘The Hall,’ that it was much more business than acting or directing. He loved all parts of it.
“Thalian was nothing when he took over, but it became like the phoenix rising from the ashes in Greek mythology.
Rivenbark also became very involved with historic theaters across the country.
“Tony had gone to the Wilmington city council and sold himself as wanting to run all of it,” Sheffield said.
“He created the Thalian Hall Commission and pretty much saved Thalian as a thriving theater. He also helped with salvaging others around country.” They now have an association that continues the work.
“Thalian Hall is a legend [in those circles],” Sheffield said, “and Tony is a legend, especially in Wilmington.
“Now the city has a large amount of theater groups.
“Tony made it a theater town.”
A celebration of Tony Rivenbark’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m., on the main stage at Thalian Hall. Seating is limited and first-come, first-served. A reception will follow at the Wilson Center.