David "Tony" Rivenbark

David “Tony” Rivenbark of Warsaw, third from the right, jumps in the air with a half-dozen teen cast members in a 1966 production of “Good News.”

Warsaw’s Tony Rivenbark, who died in Wilmington on July 25 at age 74 of small-cell lung cancer, was bitten by the acting/theater bug at an early age.

He was the eighth generation of a Duplin County family, and the son of Oleta and D.J. Rivenbark, his father the owner of a car dealership in Warsaw.