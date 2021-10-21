WARSAW — Greg Hughes, wastewater treatment plant operator for the town of Warsaw was recognized with the Al Deratt Award for Excellence in Wastewater during the town board meeting on Oct. 11.
“Greg has over 30 years of excellent service with the town. He was selected as the Operator of the Year from the North Carolina Rural Water Association” said Scotty Summerlin, Warsaw’s town manager.
Sheila Lewis, also with the town of Warsaw, nominated Hughes for the award. She credited Hughes for maintaining the integrity of the plant for over 30 years.
According to Lewis’ nomination, Hughes oversees the wastewater plant collection and distribution systems; he also helps in water ORC (oxygen release compound) with wells and (the) water plant.
“For the last 20 years that I have known Greg, he has spent many countless hours going into work, when the alarm notifies Greg, he is on it, whether it be holidays, hurricanes, snow storm… Greg is a dedicated, loyal employee and an asset to the town of Warsaw,” wrote Lewis in the nomination document. “I don’t know another person more deserving of this nomination.”
Dwight Lancaster with North Carolina Rural Water Association presented the Al Deratt Award for Excellence in Wastewater to Hughes.
“Greg was presented the award amongst family, friends and work colleagues,” said Summerlin. “We are proud and fortunate to have Greg on the Town of Warsaw team.”
The North Carolina Rural Water Association, ADAEW award recognizes deserving individuals who show great dedication to their job and wastewater system, and it is awarded to a person who sets an “example for others to follow by going beyond the call of duty to educate themselves and improve the wastewater industry” as a whole.
Each year, the NCRWA receives nominations for the ADAEW award, and the awards committee selects one winner for the state.