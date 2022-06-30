WALLACE — Children from K to 8th grade participated in an art camp at the Wallace United Methodist Church from June 13-24 and enjoyed a special visit by watercolor artist Charles E. Williams.
“His work is in the permanent collections of the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, the Gibbs Art Museum in Charleston, the Knoxville Museum of Art, the Delaware Museum of Art and the Mississippi Museum of Art,” said Christie Weaver, an art teacher from Pawleys Island S.C., who taught the class. “He is currently preparing for a 2023 solo show in Zürich, Switzerland.”
“I have watched Charles grow from a child artist into a professional artist over the last 31 years. Now our relationship as teacher and student has reversed. I enjoy watching his ability to control each hair in a brush as he paints with oils, acrylics, or watercolors. His technique always amazes me and provides me with bonus painting methods to present to my own art students,” said Weaver. “I also feel honored that he has taken me along for the ride to watch and experience his career grow into a respected and recognized artist whose work is in permanent collections in many art museums.”
While Weaver lives and teaches art in South Carolina, her Duplin roots run deep.
“My mother grew up in Wallace and my father spent many summers here as well. My brother Carey Boney and his wife Becky also reside in Wallace. I too feel like Wallace is my second home and will be my permanent home when I retire,” said Weaver. “Wallace United Methodist Church welcomed me into their church family and are very supportive of the arts and providing learning experiences for children. They also have provided space in their church for my Art Camps since 2013.”
Camp participants were separated into three groups, K-2, 3rd-4th grade, and 5th-8th grade. Each group participated in a variety of activities that inspired their creativity.
According to Weaver, students in the K-2 group sculpted clay frogs, created paper-mâché dodo birds, 3D fish and illustrated portraits. The 3rd-4th grade group sculpted clay faces, painted sea life compositions, created ocean floor watercolor paintings and constructed paper-mâché frogs.
Weaver enjoys “challenging the students to push beyond their comfort zone and then watching their creativity and skills develop a fabulous art project.”
“Students seem to enjoy hand building clay sculptures the most,” said Weaver. “It’s something about putting your hands in clay that excites and captures their attention. Once they observe and understand the technique, there is no stopping their imagination and productivity.”
The third group of students made up of 5th-8th grade students sculpted clay bowls, and created surrealistic eye illustrations and Mandala paintings according to Weaver.
“The 5th-8th grade group were also privileged to work with the well-known oil and watercolor artist, Charles Edward Williams,” said Weaver about the Greensboro, N.C. artist, who recently won the Andy Warhol Foundation Visual Arts Award.
Williams interacted with the children, teaching them watercolor techniques as they observed him paint. Later the young artists got to apply some of the techniques learned.
“I organized and taught Summer Art Camps for the last 25 years in Pawleys Island,” said Weaver. “I took a break during COVID for two years. This summer we had 50 participants in four camps. I am excited to say Summer Art Camp has made a comeback for sure!”
Weaver invites students to join the Wallace United Methodist Church 2023 Summer Art Camp and to be on the look out for summer art camp signs next March.