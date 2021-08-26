KENANSVILLE — Duplin County native, Wendell Murphy was recently recognized at the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Banquet as the recipient of the inaugural Don Fish North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Legacy Award.
“We are very pleased to award Wendell Murphy the first North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Legacy Award,” said Jeff Elliott, NCSHOF executive director. “This honor will only be bestowed for truly outstanding contributions to sports in this state and as such may not be given each year.”
According to Eugene “Boo” Corrigan, Director of Athletics for the NC State Wolfpack, Murphy has been dedicated to NC State athletics for more than half a century and countless student-athletes have benefitted from his service and support.
“The Murphy name has become truly synonymous with the Wolfpack,” said Corrigan. “We are grateful to him and his family and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”
During the award banquet, held on July 23 at the Raleigh Convention Center, Murphy accepted the Don Fish NCSHOF Legacy Award plaque.
“To me this is a big deal. I don’t know how anyone with no athletic talent whatsoever — I’ve never played a game of anything... I can’t even play marbles or checkers — but I’ve enjoyed competitive sports all my life and I’m humbled and honored to be recognized this way tonight,” said Murphy {span}as he accepted the inaugural Don Fish North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Legacy Award.
According to a NC State University announcement, Murphy’s ultra-successful business, Murphy Farms, Inc., afforded him the means to give back and he has shared his wealth with athletic programs at universities throughout North Carolina, most notably his alma mater, where the state-of-the-art football operations center at Carter-Finley Stadium is named in his honor.
Murphy served on the Centennial Authority, which was instrumental in the development of what is now known as the PNC Arena, which is the home of the N.C. State basketball team, as well as the Carolina Hurricanes of the National Hockey League.
The Duplin native has also made significant contributions to his alma mater in terms of academics, including helping to create the university’s veterinary school. He is regarded as a titan in the agribusiness world, both in North Carolina and across the country. Murphy has been a member of the Wolfpack Club for more than 50 years and a former president of the organization.
A former state legislator, Murphy received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 1988 from then-Governor Jim Martin, which recognizes exemplary service to North Carolina and its communities, as well as career excellence.
Editor’s Note: The goal of the Legacy Award is to to honor a person or organization who has significantly improved the sports landscape in North Carolina. The award was conceived by Elliott and is named in honor of his predecessor, Don Fish, who led the NCSHOF for more than 15 years and oversaw a period of tremendous growth for the organization, including the introduction of the Student-Athlete Program.