When 13 becomes a lucky number

The money raised at the Bill Lord Memorial Golf Tournament helps supplement school budgets through teacher grants available to all Duplin County Schools.

 Contributed

Some 15 years ago, a group known as the Knights of Columbus in Wallace started playing a golf competition at River Landing to raise money to support Exceptional Students in the local schools. Bill Lord was one of the original group of golfers and sadly two years later he passed away. At that time, the ‘Tournament’ officially became known as the ‘Bill Lord Memorial Golf Tournament.’

Every year, the Knights sponsor this event to raise money for the L.A.M.B. Foundation of North Carolina, an organization dedicated to helping Exceptional Children’s Programs around the State. The moneys raised supplement school budgets through teacher grants which purchase student developmental programs. The grants are available to all Duplin County Schools.