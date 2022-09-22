When 13 becomes a lucky number

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
8 to 13 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 10 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The money raised at the Bill Lord Memorial Golf Tournament helps supplement school budgets through teacher grants available to all Duplin County Schools.
Some 15 years ago, a group known as the Knights of Columbus in Wallace started playing a golf competition at River Landing to raise money to support Exceptional Students in the local schools. Bill Lord was one of the original group of golfers and sadly two years later he passed away. At that time, the ‘Tournament’ officially became known as the ‘Bill Lord Memorial Golf Tournament.’
Every year, the Knights sponsor this event to raise money for the L.A.M.B. Foundation of North Carolina, an organization dedicated to helping Exceptional Children’s Programs around the State. The moneys raised supplement school budgets through teacher grants which purchase student developmental programs. The grants are available to all Duplin County Schools.
One may ask why this funding is necessary when the school system is responsible for educating “all” Duplin County students. The facts are that physically and mentally impaired children require more ‘one on one’ attention than the average school student. In addition, developmental programs for Exceptional Students may be specific to a particular child’s condition.
My experience with Exceptional Students started years ago when I worked for a bus company which transported Exceptional Children to Special Schools. I found that each of these children is a ‘Savant’ at an individual ‘mental frequency.’ The child’s ‘receiver’ is attuned to a very unique place within the child’s consciousness. Imagine if we could be able to reach that individual talent, nurture and develop it. There are programs available, but they are specific and costly.
Why was the 13th annual Bill Lord Memorial Golf Tournament a ‘Lucky Number’? Because, this year’s tournament, played on Friday, Sept. 2, attracted over 100 golfers and broke all previous funding records. As a result, the L.A.M.B. Foundation and the Knights of Columbus will be able to supply more learning programs for Duplin County’s Exceptional Children.