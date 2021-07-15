MOUNT OLIVE — The State Highway Patrol is investigating a July 8 crash at the intersection of Tram Road and Bethel Church Road involving 18-wheeler rollover and a vehicle that ended up in a ditch.
Oak Wolfe Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to the call.
First responders at the scene reported an overturned tractor trailer partially blocking one lane of Tram Road and a vehicle off the roadway with severe damage with one person in serious condition.
The roadways leading to the crash scene were temporarily closed while officials conducted investigations.
The Tram Road intersection is regarded by many locals as a dangerous intersection.