KENANSVILLE – A group of 14 youth participated in a six-week program with the Duplin County 4-H where they learned about livestock. The 4-H Lamb Project culminated with the kids exhibiting the animals at the Duplin Regional Show, which took place on Sept. 18.
Participants learned about animal care, nutrition and took turns feeding the lambs twice a day. The kids also learned about the different breeds and participated in a mock show, which was part of the preparation for a livestock evaluation.
“Lambs were borrowed from a local sheep producer, “ said Charmae Kendall, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Duplin County 4-H Program assistant.
“Projects, where youth borrow animals, are a great opportunity for families who may not have the facilities to house a lamb or make the financial commitment to buying one (and) feeding it for several weeks,” said Kendall.
The group worked as a team to halter break and train their lambs. They also trained together to prepare for the show. As part of the training, they washed and sheared animals, and got the chance to exhibit their lamb.
At the show, each member was judged for how well they braced their lamb in a manner that displayed the animal’s musculature at its best.
“The project was not about winning the show, but about making new friends and working as a team to prepare their animals for the show. It is always rewarding for the kids to take a wild animal & have it become their friend,” said Kendall.
Lambs were housed at the Duplin Livestock Facility, next to the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville. Participants' ages ranged from 5 to 18 years of age.
People interested in the Duplin County 4-H Program can call the Extension Office at 910-296-2143.