KENANSVILLE — Alison Lambert, an 11th-grade student from North Duplin Junior-Senior High School was recently recognized for academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).
“Being invited into the society was a proud moment; especially with the difficulty that has come with this past year,” said Lambert. “I have worked hard in my academics, and I appreciate the recognition.”
In addition to keeping her grades up, she also participates in sports and is an active member of the community.
“I am a cheerleader on our varsity cheer team and a junior member at the Faison Fire Department,” said Lambert, who hopes to pursue a career in veterinary sciences after high school.
“I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Alison has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said James Lewis, NSHSS president, in a press release from the national society. “Alison is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” said Lewis. “We aim to help students like Alison build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
The NSHSS recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and community commitment and helps students achieve their goals through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks.