Happy Holidays Duplin County! It is hard to believe 2021 is almost over. Reflecting upon the events of the past school year, our James Sprunt family has achieved a great deal. We are very proud of the Hoffler Nursing Education renovation. We cannot wait to see how our Nursing Department grows and flourishes with new equipment, labs, and classrooms.
In the area of Continuing Education, we have expanded our CDL course offerings and provided new courses such as Paralegal. Here at JSCC, we believe that a short-term commitment to our quality training programs is sure to yield a long-term career.
We also invested in our campus-wide technology upgrades. We invested $478,000 on technology needs such as laptops and laptop carts since the onset of the pandemic. Campus-wide IT upgrades such as new fiber, new switches, generators for switch rooms, and MiFi/hotspots for students and staff were also purchased.
Maybe you have noticed our new JSCC Billboards around Duplin County. These new advertisements, along with our updated commercials on television and radio, reflect our updated logo and new branding. JSCC is making an aggressive effort to recruit throughout Duplin County by displaying signage, having a supportive presence in our local school system, and visiting local businesses with promotional materials throughout the county.
Our JSCC Foundation is continuing to thrive. This year’s golf tournament was the largest foundation fundraiser in our College’s history. The department also obtained a $30,000 donation from the Robert P. Holding Foundation, Inc., to establish an endowment scholarship for JSCC students. The Foundation’s next event will be a Casino Night on February 5th. Tickets are $50 per person, and all proceeds will benefit our JSCC students. Call Ashley Graham at 910-275-6152 for more information.
Student Services has provided opportunities for tutoring and extra help to students taking exams as our semester comes to a close. With free tuition still available for the Spring ’22 semester, now is the time to enroll! Walk-in-Registration will take place January 4th – 5th from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, with classes beginning on Thursday, January 6th.
JSCC also received acknowledgment from outside the Duplin County borders! Recently, JSCC was given the title of Third Best Associate in Arts program ranking in North Carolina and twelfth in the Nation. We were also one of only two community colleges in the state to achieve Excellent ratings in three Performance Measure categories. Despite all the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, JSCC was the only college in the NC Community College System whose enrollment increased (6%) last year.
We recently hosted our first annual Holiday Hour for JSCC retirees. Retirees from JSCC came out and enjoyed food and fellowship together as they reminisced about their time spent at the College. Staff and faculty were also treated to a Holiday Luncheon full of good food, laughter, and conversation as the semester ended.
As we wrap up this year and begin 2022, let us all remember to celebrate endings because they precede new beginnings. Everyone at JSCC cares about positively impacting the lives of our students. Please consider joining our Spartan family and building your future with us in 2022. Have a joyous and peaceful holiday season from all of us at James Sprunt Community College, and we wish you a very Happy New Year.