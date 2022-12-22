$40,000 in GO grants go to seven LCPS schools

Northwest Elementary teachers Rachel Hill, right, and Kaitlyn Stroud won a $1,900 Go Outside grant that will take 65 fifth graders to Camp Don Lee cost free. Theirs was one of nine GO grants awarded to seven LCPS schools, with a total value of more than $40,000.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

Seven LCPS schools have won more than $40,000 in grants from the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council for projects that get students outside, encourage physical activity and promote environmental awareness.

The North Carolina Schools Go Outside grants – known as GO grants – were awarded to Southwood Elementary, Northeast Elementary, Contentnea-Savannah K-8, Pink Hill Elementary, Moss Hill Elementary, Northwest Elementary and EB Frink Middle.