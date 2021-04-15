For the past three years, I have had the incredible honor to write for the Duplin Times as the student correspondent from Harrells Christian Academy. Today, I am here to announce that my time writing here is coming to an end. In less than two months, I will graduate from HCA and move on to college at East Carolina University to study marketing and business.
Over the course of my writing this periodical, I have chronicled many significant stories, such as my trip to Europe and my classmate Hill Lanier’s health journey. I have offered a student’s perspective on topics such as Spring Break, Homecoming, and holidays. I was selected to write by my 9th Grade English teacher, Mrs. Pope, because she saw potential in my writing ability. It has certainly been a unique experience as only one HCA student receives this opportunity each year. I’ve written dozens of articles just like this one, and I truly am grateful for the experience. However, I do not expect this to be the end of my journalism career. It is my intention to perhaps get involved in student journalism at East Carolina University. I hope to become involved at ECU in the same way I have here at Harrells. Who knows? Maybe after college I will pursue blogging or another form of informal journalism! This experience has given me a new passion and hobby that I was admittedly not incredibly excited about when I began.
I would like to thank my teacher and the Duplin Times for giving me the opportunity to pursue this unique endeavor. While I am indeed saddened to be leaving, I am extremely confident that the student chosen to succeed me next year will do an excellent job and fill my shoes. Thank you very much and I bid you all a humbling and grateful farewell.