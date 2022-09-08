Ben Elliott

MOUNT OLIVE — Ben Elliott, a self-professed Air Force brat, considers himself a scratch-made man. The youngest of four siblings, Elliott grew up in a middle class family in rural Cumberland County where soccer, reading, and learning kept him busy and engaged.

Serving as Captain of the Fayetteville Soccer Club (FSC) Force and being part of a team that worked up to two consecutive State Cup final four appearances was a highlight of his years at Cape Fear High School, where he graduated in 2019. Looking to advance his soccer career and his education, Elliott was recruited to the University of Mount Olive (UMO).