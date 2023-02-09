Coming up on 16 years, I’ve lived in Duplin County for almost my entire life. Because of that, I’ve always thought that Duplin was more than just a county. It was a community of diverse, but like-minded individuals with similar values, one of those values being the lives of one another. One would think that as you grow, you learn to see a place differently. You realize that certain perspectives are different from one another, and depending on where you stand in those perspectives, that will determine how you see Duplin County. That is certainly true, and when the threats made against North Duplin, East Duplin, James Kenan, and Wallace-Rose Hill were brought to the light, it only supported my perspective.
Students went to the authority figures that they trusted, ensuring that someone of importance knew. Parents rushed to their social media sites, telling everyone to take their kids away from the schools, where they would be safe within the walls of their homes. Our school counselors and principals acted immediately, and the police department efficiently came back with a well-thought out and thorough statement. For the first time in my fleeting teenage years, I witnessed the connectivity of this small (but somehow vast) community.
The first of the month had just begun, and it was already tainted by these acrimonious statements. Regardless of who was being targeted, all of us feared for our lives, and no one should have to live in fear. Reluctant to send their children to school, hesitant to go to work, unwilling to risk their family’s lives. This answer to the call of unity is what makes this county so unwavering. In the shadow of this petrifying time, we (the people) have become the light of Duplin County. So as I’m writing this, and as you read, I want to encourage you.
Be a part of that light. Find the small, good moments, the small, good memories that you will cherish forever and forever, because that is what makes life so worth it.
Jordan Hooper is a 10th grade student at Duplin Early College High School.