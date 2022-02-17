Senior year. It’s here. The past four years have flown by very fast. When I first entered Wallace-Rose Hill, the advice given to me was “Enjoy it. It flies faster than the blink of an eye,” and it was true. It feels as if just yesterday I was taking the tour of my school to know where all of my classes were. The start of a new era was commencing.
As a senior, I’ve had the chance to experience new adventures. Ranging from applying to colleges to attending the football state championship game, it’s been a heartfelt and unforgettable experience. New friendships have been fostered among my classmates and teachers. It’s come to the point where going out to eat lunch everyday has become a custom. As seniors, we’ve had the chance to connect with one another and really appreciate every minute we have together. It won’t be long until we walk across the stage and probably never see each other again. Our lives are all intertwined and our destinies are unique.
Our senior class has had a very unusual and unique high school experience. Our freshman year, Hurricane Florence hit the eastern coast of North Carolina very hard. We were out of school for more than a month. Our curriculum was cut short, and we didn’t have the chance to enjoy the regular activities that were associated with a normal year. Then, our sophomore year was cut short due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. The last day of school was in March 2020. It was a worldwide quarantine and panic. We didn’t have the chance to finish our classes or even take the regular “exams.” The seniors at the time couldn’t walk the stage nor could any sports be played. ALL activities were CANCELED. After this, the adjustment from face-to-face learning to virtual learning was difficult. All of our lives, face-to-face learning was a requirement. We’d never been out of the classroom. This life-changing skill had to be learned for our junior year. Our junior year was 50% virtual and 50% face-to-face. There was the option to stay 100% remote or to go to school a few days a week, every other week. It was all confusing and burdensome. Most of us didn’t have internet connection at home nor a quiet and stable area to successfully complete our work in. Most of us worked throughout the entire year, even full-time. We didn’t get anywhere near the normal experience of a regular junior year. No ring ceremony nor eating in the cafeteria with friends.
Regardless of our unique high school experience, we’re happy to be back. It’s inspiring to see our senior class come together our last year, even though we haven’t been together in school for the past two years. We’ve faced adversity and obstacles along our way; but, regardless of this, we came together one last time. It’s because of the determination and teamwork of Wallace-Rose Hill that we’ve had a chance to build memorable memories that we’ll be able to cherish forever. Whatever it might be, parking in our senior parking lot or chanting “Let’s Go Bulldogs, Let’s Go!” during the rivalry basketball game against James Kenan, the Wallace-Rose Hill Class of 2022’s Senior Experience will always be known as the most unique.