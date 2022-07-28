...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Albertson native graduates from ECSU in spring 2022
Jocelyn Teoyotl-Rayon of Albertson was among the students who graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University at the conclusion of the spring 2022 semester. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work.
The spring 2022 graduates went through Eastern’s School of Arts & Sciences, School of Education & Professional Studies and Graduate Division. More than 30 percent of the undergraduates were the first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Commencement speaker Lena Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Community Renewal Team in Hartford, told graduates, “Take every skill you have acquired throughout these four years, place them in your personal toolbox, and lead with confidence and courage, as you are prepared.”
Eastern Connecticut State University is the state of Connecticut’s public liberal arts university, serving more than 4,300 students annually on its Willimantic campus. In addition to attracting students from 163 of Connecticut’s 169 towns, Eastern also draws students from 31 states and 10 countries