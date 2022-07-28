Jocelyn Teoyotl-Rayon of Albertson was among the students who graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University at the conclusion of the spring 2022 semester. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work.

The spring 2022 graduates went through Eastern’s School of Arts & Sciences, School of Education & Professional Studies and Graduate Division. More than 30 percent of the undergraduates were the first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree.