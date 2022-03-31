James Sprunt Community College hosted a Women’s Trailblazing Stories Panel on Tuesday, March 22 in honor of Women’s History Month. The panelist were students Joana Rivera-Alverado, JSCC Barber School; Alieka Bestman, JSCC ADN, Carrie Shields, Executive Director of Duplin County Economic Development Commission; and Alpha D. Clowney, Interim Police Chief for Fayetteville State University.
KENANSVILLE — In honor of Women’s History Month, James Sprunt Community College hosted a Women’s Trailblazing Stories Panel on Tuesday, March 22 at the college campus.
JSCC’s students, faculty and staff gathered to hear a panel of four women, who spoke about pursuing and accomplishing goals.
The panelist were Carrie Shields, Executive Director of Duplin County Economic Development Commission; Alpha D. Clowney, Interim Police Chief for Fayetteville State University, students Joana Rivera-Alverado, JSCC Barber School; and Alieka Bestman, JSCC ADN.
Panelists answered questions ranging from how to thrive as a female in male dominated careers to how to support other women. Key themes from each presenter were to build a network of strong support to achieve goals and remain steadfast in the face of adversity.
The event was hosted by JSCC’s Student Government Association, organized by Tonda Clowney and moderated by Karla Blanton.