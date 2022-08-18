Amazon donation

LCPS Superintendent Brent Williams, fourth from left, and a contingent of LCPS staff accept a gift of 300 backpacks and school supplies from the Amazon distribution facility in Kinston on Wednesday. From left are Jennifer Sutton, LCPS beginning teacher support coordinator; Pam Heath, LCPS human resources director; Joseph Aning of Amazon; Superintendent Williams; Kurtis Day, site lead at the Kinston Amazon facility; Marcus Mccarson and Rocio Aguilar of Amazon; Lynn Morris, LCPS beginning teacher coordinator; and Cindy Bruner of the district’s Transportation Department.

 Lenoir County Public Schools | Patrick Holmes

Being new to Lenoir County’s business community, the leaders of the Amazon distribution site in Kinston and its employees want to forge a connection with people who live here. They started this week with the youngest of the county’s residents and with the school supplies many will need to get off to a good start in the coming school year.

A donation accepted by LCPS Superintendent Brent Williams from Amazon on Wednesday will provide backpacks and school supplies to 300 K-12 students across the district. The donation comes as LCPS begins its annual solicitation for cash donations to purchase school supplies and as several businesses and nonprofits gear up to collect supplies for the district or specific schools. The Amazon donation, however, is the largest received by LCPS in many years.