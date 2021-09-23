KENANSVILLE — The great football coach, Mike Ditka, was quoted having said, “Success isn’t measured by money or power or social rank. Success is measured by your discipline and inner peace.” What a powerful and true statement. No matter what we achieve in life, the road by which we achieve it is the part that matters most. I encourage you, Duplin County, to place value in your personal measure of discipline as you work to achieve your goals.
James Sprunt Community College has fought to remain disciplined in our approach to all the challenges the past couple of years have brought our way. Although social gatherings are difficult to maneuver and host in these times, JSCC has always been and always will be a family. Togetherness matters to us- no matter the precautions we must put in place to prioritize this value. The beginning of our fall semester has given us many opportunities to practice discipline as we maneuver the precautions necessary to host events.
Some examples include our 36th Annual Golf Tournament, held Thursday, September 16th at Duplin Country Club. The event, rescheduled due to weather, proved to be a great success while still implementing social distancing and food safety precautions. Also, JSCC Student Services hosted a Week of Welcome for all staff, faculty, and students to enjoy. Events included a hot dog luncheon, a resource fair held on campus, a special ceremony with guest speaker, Mr. Melvin Felton, a day of free ice cream from Two Sisters Ice Cream Truck and bubble soccer games, and a free coffee day! Each event was full of laughter, smiles, and community.
As usual, our JSCC Nursing program is off to achieving great things. Nurses participating in our ADN program will have their White Coat Ceremony on September 28 and nurses in our PN program will have their White Coat Ceremony on October 19. Both programs will be held at 6:00 PM. Although this event will not be open for the community, there are plans in place to make sure this special event will be displayed on Facebook Live for friends and family to tune in and support!
Free tuition is still being offered for our late start classes. The deadlines to take advantage of these courses are Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Dec. 1. For more information about how to register for these courses please contact swhite@jamessprunt.edu. For more information on the free tuition offerings you can contact kkennedy@jamessprunt.edu.
I encourage you to continue to follow the success and momentum our JSCC family is achieving even in difficult times. James Sprunt is a family we are all proud to contribute to. We hope you will be inspired to, ‘Join our family. Build your future.’ with us.