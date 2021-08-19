KENANSVILLE — As we gear up to start the new school year, Sue Ellen Cottle, Duplin County Schools lead nurse and Kristen Hall, Student Support Services special advisor, answered some questions to help parents.
Q: What should I do if my child wakes up with the sniffles?
A: It is important that all parents screen students before they enter school property or the school bus each morning. No student should attend school if they present any of the following symptoms: fever (temp of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher), sore throat, new cough or change in their baseline cough, difficulty breathing or change in their baseline breathing, new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea or vomiting, new onset of severe headache, especially with fever. If a parent is unsure of whether to send their student to school or not they can always reach out to their school nurse for further assistance.
Q: Should I send my child to school if he/she appears healthy, but has a sibling with COVID-19 and who is asymptomatic?
A: It is essential for people who are not fully vaccinated to quarantine after a recent close contact with someone with COVID-19. Close contact with a case is defined as being physically exposed within 6 feet of another person for 15 minutes or longer cumulatively, within a 24-hour period.
Q: What kind of mask should I get for my child?
A: All students shall consistently and correctly wear a well-fitted cloth face mask.
Q: What happens if my child is too hyper to keep a mask on all day?
A: Duplin County Schools will continue district-wide universal masking in all grades pre-k through 12 unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
Q: Can my child wear a face shield instead of a mask?
A: No, face shields are not considered a respiratory personal protective equipment.
Q: My teenager was vaccinated, why should he/she wear the mask?
A: According to the CDC, wearing a mask indoors in public when vaccinated maximizes protection from the Delta Variant and prevents possibly spreading it to others while in areas of substantial or high transmission.
Q: Can wearing a mask all day decrease the oxygen my child gets?
A: According to the Academy of Pediatrics, most masks are made from breathable materials that will not block the oxygen your child needs. The vast majority of children age 2 and older can safely wear face masks for extended periods of time, such as the school day or at child care. This includes children with many medical conditions.
Q: My child is scared to go back to school due to the Delta variant, what can I do?
A: Parents can assure their children that Duplin County Schools will place safety of students and staff as a priority and will adhere to all safety protocols outlined in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit including universal masking on all school buses and school grounds.
Additionally, we will utilize personal prevention practices such as handwashing and staying home when sick, good ventilation, and environmental cleaning.
If anxiety should become a problem, we have support staff available at each school to work with your child.
Q: My child had COVID a week ago, when can he/she return to school?
A: Any person presumed to have or are diagnosed with COVID-19 must stay home until they meet the criteria for return to school by the local health department. Staying home when sick with COVID-19 is essential to keeping COVID-19 infections out of schools and preventing spread to others.
Q: My child is immunocompromised, can he/she do remote schooling?
A: Duplin County Schools will be back in session for 100% in-person instruction five days a week. The remote learning option offered last school year is not available this year. However, we recognize that some vulnerable populations are at high-risk from COVID-19 and may require alternative/remote learning arrangements. Duplin County Schools will be offering a COVID High Risk Program through the Center of Opportunity. This program is designed for students who fall into the vulnerable population at high risk from COVID-19. Participants will have to meet specific criteria, and enrollment will be limited based on space and staffing. Parents and guardians of eligible participants will work directly with school personnel in order to begin the process of applying to the COVID High Risk Program through the Center of Opportunity.
Q: My teen is terrified of shots and refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine, what can I do?
A: According to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. However, vaccination is not mandatory for Duplin County Schools students or employees.
Q: What should I do if my child is sent home for exposure?
A: A student can return to school after completing up to 10 days of quarantine. The 10 days of quarantine begin after the last known close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual. Then the student would continue to self monitor for 4 more days to equal 14 days. According to Duplin County Schools attendance policy, students will be permitted to make up his or her school work. The child’s teacher will determine when work is to be made up. The student is responsible for finding out what assignments are due and completing them within the specified time period.
Q: What can I do to keep my child safe?
A: Educate your children on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and ways to decrease COVID-19 exposure. Educate them on the 3 Ws! Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth, Wait 6 feet apart, avoid close contact, and Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.