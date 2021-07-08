KENANSVILLE — Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School teachers, Tanya Novakowski and Tim Mateer were presented with a $600 grant from the Duplin County Beekeepers Association to support of their honeybee education efforts.

“We are using that money to purchase bee suits for the students,” said Meteer. “They will, with parental permission, be able to go in and do hive inspections and work with the bees.

The educators plan to expand their curriculum and incorporate more about honeybees and their importance to the environment.

“Developing interest in beekeeping is a bridge for students to develop other interests in agriculture, biology and how interconnected our world is,” stated Penn Croom, Duplin County Beekeepers Association treasurer, who presented the grant award to the teachers.

Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School has four working beehives in their pollinator garden, where the students learn the ins and outs of raising bees, how pollination works and the honey production process from beginning to end.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com