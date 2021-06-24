KENANSVILLE — The Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce announced their 2021 Scholarship recipients last week.
“The Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce has a golf tournament to raise monies for the scholarship winners,” said John Weston, Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors president.
The scholarship awards six checks yearly totaling $6,000. The 2021 winners are: Karsyn Rae Westerbeek, Madeline Jane Simpson, Thomas Kelly, Andrew James Smith, Justin Matthew Ratliff and Brady William Johnson.
The East Duplin High School graduates received a $1,000 scholarship each.
“Congratulations to the Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship winners from East Duplin High School,” said Senator Brent Jackson. “I hope that this well deserved recognition helps them as they continue to pursue their future careers.”