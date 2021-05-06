The greatest thing about North Duplin is the love that envelops it. I know that I can count on the people here because they have shown me how much they love me and how much they value my friendship. There were a lot of times during my freshman year when the kids could have turned their back on me and carried on with their normal high school experience, but they did not. They cared about me enough to reach out and make friends with me. I could not imagine how lost I would be if it were not for the love and compassion that was shown to me by both the students and faculty here during my freshman year.
My high school journey has been the best time of my life because of the initial support from the people here.
I have heard stories from the elementary schools. They were stories of students begging to get into and become a part of North Duplin High School. I never knew why until I got to experience it myself. So now, whenever I see that little kid watching so intently from the bleachers, or when I see those first graders getting off the bus and looking over to catch just the smallest glimpse of high school life, I know what they are looking forward to and I feel so much joy for them. I know that they will be loved as much as I was when I was young, and that love will carry them all the way to their graduation.
They may not know what they are looking forward to, but they are looking ahead and looking hard. I have felt the love from this place, and I am sure that anybody who steps foot in the school’s hallways will too. I know that it will follow me wherever I go, for as long as I live, and because of that, I will always love this place like it has loved me.
I will never leave this place even though I will no longer be a student in a couple of weeks. The memories that I have mean the world to me, and I know that I will be able to come back and share times of laughter with those that helped make those experiences so memorable.
One day when my kids come here, I will be able to share some of the magic that North Duplin contains, even though I know that they will never be able to experience it in its fullest until they experience it for themselves.
All of the aspects of North Duplin make it a one-of-a-kind place. The family atmosphere, pride, legacy, and tradition add up to the main part of North Duplin that makes it stand out above all other schools, and that is the love. It is a bittersweet feeling knowing that my time as a student is almost over, but I will always be a Rebel. That will never change. I love North Duplin and all the magic that comes with it.