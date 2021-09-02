KENANSVILLE – The Duplin County Board of Education approved the following administrative appointment and reclassifications during their regular business meeting:
- Lindsay Ginn, Director of Student Data Management Systems and Testing/MTSS Support
- Erica Jones, Director of CTE/Instructional Management/School Counseling
- Lindsay Skidmore Director of Digital Innovation and Professional Development
- Tyler Grady Assistant Principal, North Duplin Jr./Sr. High School
“As we redistribute roles and responsibilities due to consolidation resulting from retired personnel, I want to personally thank Mrs. Ginn, Mrs. Jones and Mrs. Skidmore for their unwavering commitment to student success,” said Superintendent, Dr. Austin Obasohan.
According to school officials, their position reclassifications have been strategically aligned with their educational strengths and passions.
“I have complete confidence in their leadership abilities as members of the District’s Administrative Cabinet. Thank you, in advance, for supporting these outstanding leaders as they do all they can to support the District’s mission and goals,” said Obasohan. “In addition, it is with great pleasure that we welcome Mr. Tyler Grady to North Duplin Jr.-Sr. High School where he will serve as Assistant Principal.”
Grady completed his Masters of School Administration Degree at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He is a National Board Certified Teacher and comes to Duplin County Schools with experience teaching high school math and history, coaching athletics, coordinating a multi-tiered student support program, and chairing a school leadership team.