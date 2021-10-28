KENANSVILLE — Since the age of nine, Theresa Meza aspired to be an accountant.
“I had no idea what accounting was at that time, but my uncle (who lived with Meza’s family) was an accountant. He would bring work home and I loved when he would let me ‘help’ him with his work,” explained Meza.
When the time came to seriously pursue career options, Meza’s father encouraged her to enter the teaching field.
“All I could imagine in the field of teaching was younger kids. I didn’t feel like I was suited for that and chose to pursue accounting instead.”
Meza attended University of North Carolina at Wilmington and achieved both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting.
“I began working at a CPA firm to start and then transitioned to work as a cost accountant for a manufacturing firm.” When Meza’s family moved to Jacksonville, she began to pursue teaching night classes in accounting for community colleges.
“As I pursued different options for where I could teach, I saw that James Sprunt Community College had an opening; I decided to go for it," she said. "I have been here since 2005 and I have loved every minute of it.”
Meza’s passion for teaching and for her individual students is infectious. Meza is responsible for having shaped many minds over the years. Many JSCC staff members are former students of Meza.
Kelsey Kennedy, JSCC’s Sr. Financial Aid Assistant states,
“Ms. Meza was an amazing teacher! Always willing to work with you if you didn't understand something. Willing to do whatever it took to help you succeed in her class!”
Amanda Farina, JSCC’s Director of Purchasing, Equipment, and Construction states,
“Ms. Meza really took the time to really delve into the details in our class. As we progressed in the accounting classes, the content became more intense, and she would sometimes spend the entire class period ensuring whatever content she was covering was understood by everyone. I really appreciated her willingness to find a way to teach to anyone, no matter their level of accounting.”
It is clear in the success of Meza’s former students that Meza’s effort at JSCC isn’t in vain. “There is nothing like watching a student catch on, come alive, and learn to love accounting. I love watching my students take this information and build their futures with it.” Meza currently teaches all the accounting courses offered at JSCC. “When I started teaching here, I taught a mix of accounting and computer and business courses. Now that I am the only accounting instructor, that is my focus.” Meza teaches a mix of Curriculum and Continuing education courses.
Meza explains her favorite thing about teaching is watching students grow. “I like seeing them start or change their life path and be able to use the information and skills formed in the class.” Meza is such an asset to the JSCC family.
Mr. Ken Jones, Department Head of Vocational Technology states,
“As a freshman in college, Accounting was one of the courses I struggled with most. I have had several opportunities to observe Ms. Meza within her classroom. Her strength is explaining a complicated concept at a level in which listeners are able to grasp. I would recommend Ms. Meza as an instructor for students seeking an Associate Accounting Degree and for students who are taking accounting classes with the intent of transferring them for credit at a Bachelor’s level. In addition to Ms. Meza being able to teach college transfer courses for accounting, she is able to teach Business and Computer Bachelor’s level transfer courses. She is extremely knowledgeable. I would have thrived in accounting had she been my college instructor.”
Meza explains that working for JSCC has been such an honor. “I love working at JSCC. I drive all the way from Richlands. There are other colleges closer to me, but JSCC is like family. This isn’t just a place where you clock in and spend a certain number of hours each day- it really is like a family. It has always felt that way here.”
Meza has a personal goal to break the stigmas associated with the field of accounting. “People think if they aren’t great at math, they can’t do accounting.” Meza wants to show students that there are other skills that accountants use regularly that would fit the skill sets of a wide range of people. When asked what specifics skills are most valuable for accountants, Meza doesn’t even hesitate. “The biggest thing is attention to detail. You don’t have to have great math skills; you just have to have the ability to see details and avoid glossing over information.” Meza also prioritizes team building skills and the ability to apply and follow directions carefully in her classroom. “The skills you learn through these classes are helpful for not just the field of accounting, but truly any career discipline students choose to engage in.”
Meza has made her own children the center of her personal ambitions. “My biggest goal is for my kids to be productive and contributing members of society. I want them to have the skills they need to achieve their dreams when they leave home- just like my students.”
JSCC is so proud of the work Ms. Meza gives to her program and to her students. Meza’s courses include an associate degree and a diploma, but also special certifications in Basic Accounting and Continuing Education courses like Quick Books and Bookkeeping. For more information about her courses, you can contact Meza at tmeza@jamessprunt.edu or (910) 275-6300.