UMO Spring Revival

Renowned speaker Brian Barcelona will be featured at the University of Mount Olive Spring Revival on March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. in Rodgers Chapel.

 University of Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE- The University of Mount Olive Spring Revival will take place take place on March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. in Rodgers Chapel. The event will feature renowned speaker Brian Barcelona from UPPERROOM Dallas. Barcelona will bring a powerful message about giving your life to Jesus.

Barcelona is known for his passionate, forward-looking, and inspiring messages that encourage people to surrender their lives to God and follow him. He will reiterate in his message that Jesus has given us everything and we must now give everything to him in return.

Grayson Morgan is a UMO student intern.

