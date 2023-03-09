...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Renowned speaker Brian Barcelona will be featured at the University of Mount Olive Spring Revival on March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. in Rodgers Chapel.
MOUNT OLIVE- The University of Mount Olive Spring Revival will take place take place on March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. in Rodgers Chapel. The event will feature renowned speaker Brian Barcelona from UPPERROOM Dallas. Barcelona will bring a powerful message about giving your life to Jesus.
Barcelona is known for his passionate, forward-looking, and inspiring messages that encourage people to surrender their lives to God and follow him. He will reiterate in his message that Jesus has given us everything and we must now give everything to him in return.
“In a world where people are seeking hope and meaning, the Spring Revival comes at an opportune time,” said Campus Pastor Matt Sharp. “We are living in a moment of time where people are seeing that Jesus is the only hope. We no longer need just a great service, but we need our lives revived.”
“The Spring Revival event promises to be a time of reflection, worship, and revival,” Sharp continued. “It will be an opportunity for students, faculty, and the community to come together and experience a powerful move of God.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Grayson Morgan is a UMO student intern.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.