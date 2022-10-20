Linsey Peterson

Many people think of spring as the season of beginnings but tend to overlook the promise of a fresh start that comes during autumn. In autumn, we await the arrival of another school year, another season of sports, and another year with friends as we have bushels of fun! From kindergartners having their very first day of school to seniors experiencing their last, first day of school, there is so much excitement in the air.

My favorite time of the year is autumn, especially autumn at Harrells Chrisitian Academy. Much anticipated activities that students look forward to and participate in are pep rallies, spirit week, homecoming, and football games. During spirit week, students wore their favorite pajamas on Monday, dressed up in country or country club attire on Tuesday, and on Wednesday dressed as a character. Thursday students supported their favorite college and Friday dressed in their class colors. Our Homecoming king was crowned during the Powderpuff game on Wednesday with anticipation for the events on Friday night.

Linsey Peterson is a sophomore at Harrells Christian Academy.