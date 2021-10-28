Although the current weather may not be reflective of the season change, it is fall! As we enter our fall and winter months, we are all prepared to celebrate a variety of events such as athletic victories and the holidays we look forward to all year long. James Sprunt Community College is in a season of celebration. Our campus is buzzing with excitement from recent and upcoming seasonal events.
James Sprunt Community College celebrated one of our biggest accomplishments of the year- the official opening of the Nursing Education Center located in the Hoffler Building. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was a successful time of celebration for all those involved in this huge project. We are very proud of our top-notch facilities and even prouder of the faculty, staff, and students who are putting it all to good use. We are sincerely appreciative of the financial support we received from the United States Economic Development Administration, Golden LEAF, and Duplin County Board of Commissioners for this project.
JSCC also observed Hispanic Heritage this month. Cosmetology students dressed in authentic attire, Hispanic themed breakfast pastries were offered by Student Services, and culturally reflective music filled the hallways of our student center. The Student Government Association is also observing National Breast Cancer Awareness Month by encouraging students, staff, and faculty to donate $1.00 in memory or in honor of those who have experienced this awful disease. Placards with the names of these individuals are displayed throughout the SGA office during October.
The College and Career Readiness department is growing leaps and bounds. High School Equivalency/GED and ESL classes will be held on site in Beulaville and Warsaw. The fee for these classes will be waived for all participants. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. It is not too late to register! Contact Ms. ZiYea Smith at (910) 275-6199 for more information.
JSCC is also pleased to announce immense growth in our Workforce Development Programs. New courses have been added such as Paralegal (Fall 2021), EKG Technician (Spring 2022), and Lab Technician (Spring 2022). Additional new offerings include Natural Hair Care, CDL Refresher, and Plumbing. These are just a few of our college’s newest offerings. We anticipate continued growth in this area of our campus.
Under the leadership of Ms. Gloria Wiggins, AVP of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, JSCC has been awarded the Joy Callahan Lead the Way Grant. This grant awards money to a community college to enhance current programming and courses, and to support the development of new programs and courses. We are honored to have been selected for this award. This grant will provide the resources for training students to enter the plumbing industry.
As the trade industry continues to provide job seekers with great opportunities to have successful careers, now is time to take advantage of our free tuition campaign. Courses such as CDL, Electrical, Diesel, Cosmetology, and Natural Hair Care are all available for registration now and through the onset of the spring semester. Please contact Ms. Flor Diaz at (910) 275-6185 or Mr. Dail Eason at (910) 659-6042 for more information. Classes like these are the first steps towards extremely lucrative careers.
Early registration for Spring classes is now open. Beginning October 27, you will have an opportunity to have the best selection of our spring courses. Free tuition is still available. Now is the time to take the steps towards your ideal future. Our five-week Holiday Courses are 100% online and run throughout the month of December. This is another great opportunity to catch up or get ahead while you are home for the holidays. Contact Ms. Karla Blanton at (910) 275-6367 with questions about how to enroll today.
We can’t wait for you to join our family and build your future with JSCC. #SpartanStrong