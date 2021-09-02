At a school known as close-knit, Lenoir County Early College High School already feels a lot like family to incoming freshman Magi Register.
Magi is the fourth daughter of Charles and Jessica Register of the Sandy Bottom community to enroll at Early College. Two sisters, Gabi and Laken, are Early College graduates and a third, Hanna, is a senior there this year.
This year, Magi was – like her classmates – a slightly overwhelmed attendee at SCORR Week, the extended orientation for incoming students. Hanna was a team leader at SCORR, a confident mentor who knows the ropes and a presence that she admits could be a mixed blessing for her youngest sibling.
“Probably a little bit of comfort, a little bit of fear,” Hanna said as she moved with Magi to another orientation session.
An hour into SCORR, an acronym for the attributes of Self-Control, Communication, Organization, Responsibility and Respect that the Early College staff emphasizes, Magi was just getting to know something about the Early College life her sisters had told her about – and that she had anticipated since her earliest days at Woodington Middle School.
“It’s been pretty good so far, being able to experience a different environment, seeing new faces,” Magi said. “I would say overall it’s been pretty good.”
The Register girls ended up at Early College for the same reasons most students seek admission there – smaller classes, a more intimate environment and the opportunity to earn an associate degree from Lenoir Community College at no cost by the time they finish high school.
“I told her it was the best opportunity for having a college experience,” Hanna said. “I prefer it to a traditional high school because the staff here is absolutely amazing, you make so many more friends and the environment is a lot simpler. It’s easier to focus on school rather than on other distractions. And, of course, you have opportunities on the college side of LCC to get in as much college experience as you can before you go off to college.”
In her fourth year, Hanna expects to leave Early College next spring with her diploma and two associate degrees “if we can work out my scheduling.” Both her older sisters earned associate degrees here before moving on to UNC-Wilmington. Magi has the same goal – diploma plus degree. It’s in her blood.
“I think I have an extra opportunity here to achieve my goals,” she said.
She is among a freshman class of 49 students and a student body of just over 200.
“I’m excited,” Early College principal Steve Saint-Amand said. A year ago, Saint-Amand retired after a decade as principal of South Lenoir High School only to reverse himself this summer and step into the position vacated by Diane Heath, who retired after 31 years in education and five years at Early College.
“It’s a new opportunity, it was unexpected, but I am excited to get back in the saddle again,” Saint-Amand said. “I missed it. Being with the kids today and with the teachers this week and last week tells me this is where I’m supposed to be.”
Saint-Amand inherits a program characterized by consistent success – an “A” letter grade rating on the state report card, perennial appearances on the U.S. News & World Report list of Best High Schools and graduating classes that make up in quality what they lack in quantity. Of the 33 seniors in the Class of 2021, more than half graduated with honors and 90% of the class earned associate degrees.
“It’s an excellent program, it’s an excellent place and I’m coming here to add what I can to a program that’s been very successful,” said Saint-Amand.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Lenoir County Public Schools.