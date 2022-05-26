KENANSVILLE — As this school year comes to a close, the Duplin Times wants to thank and congratulate our graduating high school seniors and Student Voice contributor writers: Iris Gonzales Yanez, Gaby Herrera, Riley Tate, Emma Lanier, and Kensley Blanchard, as they embark on a new adventure as high school graduates.
Week after week, these young writers’ thoughtful and informative contributions have inspired and entertained readers.
A special mention is in order for Gonzales Yanez from Wallace-Rose Hill High, who was recently accepted to Harvard University as a Gates Scholar.
Gonzales Yanez, who received a full scholarship to her dream university, said she is honored to attend Harvard and is thankful for the support of not only her family, teachers, and friends, but also her community. She also shared that her family is her backbone and the reason she works hard.
“Defying the odds and representing not only as a first-generation college student but also as the first Latina student to be accepted from Wallace-Rose Hill to such a prestigious institution,” said Gonzales Yanez.
“It’s been a long and arduous journey, but I will say that it was worth it,” Gonzales Yanez said. “I thank everyone who was a part of this journey, and I’ll not only represent my parents, but also my Hispanic community and Wallace-Rose Hill.”
East Duplin High School graduating seniors Gaby Herrera and Riley Tate, were not only regular contributors to Student Voice but also school co-editors for their yearbook. East Duplin’s Honors Journalism and yearbook program is comprised of a 16-person team who collaboratively put together the 2021- 2022 East Duplin High yearbook, a 200-page publication.
“ED’s journalism program manages to bring life, enthusiasm, and school spirit to our student body while documenting our school year,” wrote a school official in the 2022 Duplin County Bright Spots publication.
Lanier, also from East Duplin brought inspiration with her words, encouraging readers to embrace change and look at the possibilities.
“For the second time in my life, the feeling of creating my truest self is more present than ever. The first time was when I walked into East Duplin on the first day of my freshman year. Although I was terrified of getting lost and those intimidating seniors, the start of newness was there,” wrote Lanier in her column, titled Metamorphosis as she shared about her high school experience.
“Walking out of East Duplin now, with a much greater confidence, a better understanding of who I am, and the courage to unapologetically be myself, I am capable of spreading my never seen before, but progressively worked on butterfly wings. Finally seeing the finish line of my senior year opened my eyes to all the possibilities of life.”
Last but not least in our lineup of contributing writers, is Kensley Blanchard from Harrells Christian Academy. For the past year, Blanchard has been an avid contributor to the Duplin Times sharing thoughtful, inspiring, and informational stories that captured the hearts of many.
“Fellow graduates, remember this verse as you embark upon the world in a new setting,” wrote Blanchard, citing a line from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 about a time to keep silent and a time to speak. “Always speak up for the morals and values you have been taught and hold dear. You will be faced with much opposition in your life for ideas in which you believe. Don’t ever be afraid to voice your opinion, on ideas in which you believe, but also know when it is time to be silent. Thank you Duplin County for listening to me speak this year. To the Class of 2022 throughout this county, let’s go out into the world and show them we are ready to make a difference! Congratulations to you all.”
Best of luck to the Class of 2022!