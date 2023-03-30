Consistent Moss Hill team posts first-time Science Olympiad win

Young scientists from Moss Hill Elementary School host the trophy they claimed as champions of the 2023 LCPS Science Olympiad, a competition among the district’s nine elementary schools held Friday at Contentnea-Savannah K-8 Schools.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

A single point added up to a first-time win on Friday for the team from Moss Hill Elementary School, champions of the 2023 LCPS Elementary Science Olympiad.

Moss Hill racked up a string of top-three finishes to edge out second-place Pink Hill Elementary School, last year’s winner, and Northwest Elementary School, which finished second in 2022.