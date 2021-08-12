KENANSVILLE — Amber Martinez serves as an NC Career Coach for James Sprunt Community College (JSCC). This position, funded by the state of North Carolina, exists to allow career coaches to partner with high school administrators to equip students with resources to identify, cultivate, and commit to career pathways. Career coaches can connect students to information and training, ensuring a more productive and successful transition from high school into higher education or the workforce.
Martinez combines student interests and career assessments to create an achievable pathway for the student. “My job is to point students in the direction of the training program, internship, or higher education that could best help them find success in their chosen path,” states Martinez. Career coaches also introduce students to a variety of careers. Martinez expressed that often students are simply unaware of all the career opportunities they have in Duplin County. Her role is to uncover every student’s unique potential for success.
In terms of the upcoming school year, Martinez is most looking forward to face-to-face interactions with students. “The past year, due to the pandemic, we have been presented with unique challenges. I am excited about a new year with more normalcy concerning my interactions with and access to students.”
As students express interests and career goals, Martinez can help students choose the most beneficial Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses. Career coaches can help students select classes that will result in more than just grades but translatable work experience. “They have access to college courses through Career and College Promise. Being on the high school campuses (Mondays and Wednesdays at East Duplin and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Wallace Rose-Hill), my goal is to bridge the gap between what the student’s goal is and the resources to get them there.”
Martinez works closely with her designated high schools to meet student’s needs. “I can work with all grades, but I have worked most closely with seniors. I would love to start working with students earlier in their high school journey to meet their needs more adequately.” Martinez shared that Duplin County has access to Xello College and Career Readiness Software, which provides students with career planning tools to learn about various careers in the formative years of their high school foundation. Students also have access to a lifestyle inventory that asks students questions that assess the budgetary requirements of their ideal lifestyle. This tool will give students an awareness of the cost of living and provide a more realistic framework for viewing a future career.
Career coaches like Martinez are incredible assets to students in local high schools. Ideally, Martinez’s services can help students brainstorm, plan, and execute action projects to achieve all their career goals. “Most students have no idea what they want to do when they graduate high school. They think they have an idea, but it may not be realistic. I have access to tools to help strategize realistic plans for my students. I want to assist students in their journey to finding their path.”
Martinez explains that sometimes, students need a little direction. Sitting down and having conversations with students can be pivotal in their future career success. “I love being able to talk with students, get to know them, and then watch them win!”
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by James Sprunt Community College. Amber Martinez may be contacted at amartinez@jamessprunt.edu or (910) 275- 6164.