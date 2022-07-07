BEULAVILLE — Communities In Schools of Cape Fear (CSCF) held a 1st grade transition camp at Beulaville Elementary last week as part of a pilot program were media were invited to see the program in action.

The program aims to ease the change of structure that comes as kindergarten students move up to first grade. Each day of camp includes a STEM component, a literacy component, and a social emotional learning lesson.

“The program is made possible thanks to support from 21st Century Community Learning Centers and a strong partnership with Duplin County Schools,” said a CSCF spokesperson. “Students are provided transportation each day, as well as free breakfast, free lunch, and free produce boxes from Feast Down East.”

According to CSCF, each week-long session features fun activities like digging for dinosaur bones, guest readers, music and art enrichment, and allows children to explore different occupations ranging from doctors to firefighters.

CSCF is part of a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race or socioeconomic background, has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com