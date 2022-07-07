The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Jones County in eastern North Carolina...
Southern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina...
Northwestern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina...
Northeastern Duplin County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 100 AM EDT.
* At 1215 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasant
Hill, or 12 miles south of Kinston, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Jacksonville, Kinston, Half Moon, Phillips Crossroads, Richlands,
Deep Run, Maysville, Catherine Lake, Comfort, Potters Hill,
Petersburg, Pleasant Hill, Wyse Fork, Albertson, Albert J Ellis
Airport, Richlands South, Pink Hill, Loco VFD, Pollocksville and
Hargetts Crossroads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
CSCF hosts transition camp at Beulaville Elementary
BEULAVILLE — Communities In Schools of Cape Fear (CSCF) held a 1st grade transition camp at Beulaville Elementary last week as part of a pilot program were media were invited to see the program in action.
The program aims to ease the change of structure that comes as kindergarten students move up to first grade. Each day of camp includes a STEM component, a literacy component, and a social emotional learning lesson.
“The program is made possible thanks to support from 21st Century Community Learning Centers and a strong partnership with Duplin County Schools,” said a CSCF spokesperson. “Students are provided transportation each day, as well as free breakfast, free lunch, and free produce boxes from Feast Down East.”
According to CSCF, each week-long session features fun activities like digging for dinosaur bones, guest readers, music and art enrichment, and allows children to explore different occupations ranging from doctors to firefighters.
CSCF is part of a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race or socioeconomic background, has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond.