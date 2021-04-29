KENANSVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked havoc on life as companies across the country have downsized, while others have disappeared.
Growth has been stunted everywhere.
At James Sprunt Community College there have been more “cuts,” and for those living on the “razor’s edge,” it’s been a time of growth.
The college’s Barber School added a night class due to rising demand.
JSCC’s plus-one augments programs being offered during the day and night.
The Barber School now has about 45 students in its program. The bulk falls into the day (21) and night (14) classes, but 10 weekenders is a sign of positive new growth.
“We have a demand,” said Patsy McCoy, program coordinator and instructor, who started the barber school in 2009. “This is similar to what we had early on when we had to add a night class a year after we started it.”
Students must clock 1,528 hours to finish the program and then have a 1 to 3-year apprenticeship before taking the state exam.
Yet when they spring from the school’s shop in the Herring Building, most have a job that pays them $32,000 annually.
“The idea is that we find people where they are and take them to where they want to go,” McCoy said. “When we started there were not a lot of barber schools in community colleges.”
Students of all genders and ages attend the school.
Jona Rivera, a Clinton High graduate, may be the best example of a traditional student.
“My mother owns her own beauty shop and I thought this would be a good idea to help her out,” Rivera said. “It felt right.
The attraction was instant for Rivera.
“It feels like a big family here and we learn from each other,” she said.
Michael Wilson, a 2017 graduate of East Duplin High who cut the hair of family members while growing up, left aspirations of a singing career to return to JSCC to finish what he had started.
“I wanted to have something under my belt,” Wilson said. “I wanted to come back to this atmosphere and make money when I leave.”
Wilson said he wasn’t discouraged by the words of his mother.
“She said, ‘barbers don’t make good money,’ and I had to say to her, every barber I know has money. That was one of the bottom lines to all of this,” said Wilson. “Plus, I know the challenges Ms. Patsy and Mr. (Gregory) Washington put us through. Everyone is ready when they leave here.”
Getting real-world skills they could take anywhere or use at any time in their lives are calling cards to the program.
“They’re going to have skills,” said Washington, a barber school instructor, who like McCoy worked for the NC Barbers’ State Board of Inspection.
Yet Washington says there’s more to knowing the business than using a comb and scissors.
“While getting a good haircut is first it isn’t always foremost to the training,” Washington said. “Yes, a good haircut is No. 1 but to get that you also have to pour energy into a customer.
“That boat is the fuel, yet it’s not a boat, it’s a carnival. You must know how to act and interact with a customer.”
McCoy said many students come to the barber school with decent skills.
Times have not changed so much that customers don’t want to talk to their barber, for various reasons., which makes listening and reacting accordingly valued skills for barbers.
McCoy, who spent seven years as a dispute conflict worker for the 4th Judicial District, that includes Duplin, Sampson, Onslow and Jones counties, is the lead instructor on “customer relations.”
“You have to be part therapist, part counselor and a person who listens and knows when to respond and what to say, and when to stay quiet,” she said. “We also stress being a part of the community you work in.”
Jeffrey Baidy is an older student, who is raising three sons, one of which will be attending the Barber School in the fall.
“He’s been my biggest fan,” said the 37-year-old former auto mechanic. “He’s like, ‘Dad, you got this,’ and while this has been a lot to learn it’s great place to do it.”
“With my experience and age, I’ve been sort of a role model for some of the students. We have a great group and learn so much from the staff and really one another, too.”
McCoy, a 1990 graduate of James Kenan High, said Jay Carraway, JSCC president and a couple of state legislators have helped the program advance.
“Senator Brent Jackson and Senator Jimmy Dixon have been two of our biggest supporters,’ McCoy said. “Jimmy’s dad was a barber and knows about the benefits. We’re fortunate that the right people see our mission.”
Caraway, meanwhile laid the foundation for the program’s new classroom facility, located adjacent to the two barber salons.
“Dr. C said when he first got here he would move fast and he has,” McCoy said. “I think some of the best praise comes from former students.”
Recent grad Dylan Zuschlag calls the program “the best in North Carolina.”
“Patsy McCoy is incredible and makes sure you understand everything thoroughly before you move on,” Zuaschlag said. “If you want to be great, Ms. McCoy will pull it out of you.”
Other graduates in the field include Ken Smith, a pastor and member of the Pender County Board of Education, Joseph Tew, who works at Blends Barber Shop in Greenville, and Kishen Judge, who works in Charlotte and recently won second place in a nationwide hair designing competition. Judge was one of the first barber school graduates from James Sprunt.
Two other graduates have returned to the college. Benjamin Moore teaches the night class, while Patrice Murphy is the weekend instructor.
JSCC, which recently became a state testing center for students wanting to pass the state barber examination, is buzzing its way to the top — one head and one student at a time.