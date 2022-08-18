KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Education approved Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan’s recommendation to appoint Andrea Freile as executive director of Family & Cultural Engagement and Public Relations, during the August Board meeting.
Freile, who was awarded a four-year contract, will begin in her new position on Aug. 22.
“Mrs. Freile came highly recommended by her professional references. It is evident that she has gained the respect of her peers and colleagues as a standout instructional leader with integrity and demonstrated an excellent record of building strong partnerships, progressive ideas in training, cultural competency, and student success,” said Dr. Obasohan.
Freile served as the coordinator for the Scholars of Global Distinction Program and communication studies instructor at Wayne Community College. She received her MA in Organizational Communication from the University of Notre Dame of Maryland and her BA in Communication Studies from the University of Mount Olive. She has worked for national and local organizations such as the Department of Defense – Naval Air Systems Command and Partnership for Children.
“Mrs. Freile has the bilingualism and collaborative, innovative leadership style that will enable her to connect with key stakeholders throughout our school community. Her selfless desire to serve others, positive character, and passion for education will enhance our goals of providing students with equitable learning opportunities and support to maximize their success,” Dr. Obasohan added. “Mrs. Freile has extensive experience in public relations, marketing and community engagement. I am confident that these qualities and qualifications make her a good fit for this position. We are excited for her to join our DCS family.”
Also during the Board meeting the following reclassifications were announced and made effective as of Aug. 10:
Cheryl Bass as maintenance office manager
Francisco Diaz as director of benefits and finance
Dawn George as chief finance officer
Linette Hodges as child nutrition office manager
Susan Sellers as special advisor for Pre-K curriculum
Angela Sumner as accounting manager.
“We are grateful to these dedicated family members for their continued contributions to Duplin County Schools and to our Board of Education for their leadership and support and for always putting students first,” said Dr. Obasohan.