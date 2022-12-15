Michael James

Wallace Elementary School Counselor Michael James brought home first place honors from the European Branch American Counselor Association’s 63rd annual Conference in Athens, Greece.

 Contributed

Wallace Elementary School Counselor Michael James was honored to bring home 1st place from the European Branch American Counselor Association’s 63rd Annual Conference in Athens, Greece. Earlier this year, he traveled there alone with the hopes of telling his story and showcasing his research presentation. All candidates had to present a pitch using 20 pictures, 20 seconds per slide, all in 6 minutes and 40 seconds.

One of James’s old professors reached out to him and told him he believed he would be a perfect candidate for the conference, and although he came home a winner, it was no easy task. James ran into a lot of issues on his journey to Greece and even when he got there.