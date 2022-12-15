...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming west Thursday night, and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Wallace Elementary School Counselor Michael James was honored to bring home 1st place from the European Branch American Counselor Association’s 63rd Annual Conference in Athens, Greece. Earlier this year, he traveled there alone with the hopes of telling his story and showcasing his research presentation. All candidates had to present a pitch using 20 pictures, 20 seconds per slide, all in 6 minutes and 40 seconds.
One of James’s old professors reached out to him and told him he believed he would be a perfect candidate for the conference, and although he came home a winner, it was no easy task. James ran into a lot of issues on his journey to Greece and even when he got there.
“Everything that could go wrong went wrong. I got sick, there was an incident where someone took money out of my bank account, and even at the airport, the plane had mechanical issues. It got to the point where I was questioning whether it was right for me. I kept the faith and stayed rooted in thinking positive and understanding that my story is needed and me having this opportunity to do this isn’t something that happens often,” James explained.
For many years, James has been doing research to understand the experiences of rural students and the impact that generational trauma has on them especially when it comes to their education. The pitch that he presented was called Breaking the Curse Project; Disrupting Systems of Injustice in Education. He says this topic is near and dear to his heart.
While on the trip he was fortunate enough to connect with a couple from Durham, NC that was able to support him while he was there. Especially when it was time for James to present and the technology stopped working. It was another stump in the road on his journey, but he explained that he made the best of it and explained to the crowd that being a counselor is just like that. Sometimes things do not go according to your plan, but you have to make it work. James also talked about his large support system back home.
“I think for me specifically, having had individuals in my life like mentors and individuals who have had an influence on my life, helped me be successful in my life today,” James stated.
While on the trip, James not only presented his research but had the opportunity to build relationships and network with many other counselors and people in education. He believes those connections are going to benefit his research and his work within the Duplin County School System.
James never thought he would see the day when he would be a school counselor because growing up James was a troubled kid who got in trouble a lot. He was kicked out of school several times, sent to boot camp, sent to an alternative school, and was always getting into fights, but he said he now understands why he went through all those things in his youth.
“I was that kid that the teacher hated to see come down the hallway, but now I understand why. I am able to relate with the students, and I am able to help teachers to understand students too. Like Rita Pierson said kids don’t learn from people they don’t like. If they don’t like you or connect with you they won’t use you as a resource,” James stated.
This was James’ first time speaking abroad. He also had the chance to present and bring home another 1st place prize from a conference in Concord, NC, and he explained that both trips were life-changing experiences.
“I was able to get so much clarity from that experience. Being able to travel to Greece, having come from a small rural community there is a lot of things we have to go through to get to where we are today, and sometimes some of your experiences can hinder you from being successful in some positions and also in some activities that you participate in, but I was fortunate. Having come from not always being recognized for academics, and being recognized for the work I had done, it bought tears to my eyes, because I was just like, “wow.” Not only have I won, but I won internationally and the world is hearing my story,” James said.
Now James tries to pay it forward by helping new teachers understand his concepts. He has a consulting business that works with 1st and 3rd-year teachers to help them build trauma-informed classrooms and to be able to build relationships to create a trauma-informed environment.