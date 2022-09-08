KENANSVILLE — With the release of the 2021-22 State Accountability Results, Duplin County Schools celebrates our students, staff, and community, who have remained a solid, unified team in our recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic. While there are still improvements to make, Duplin County Schools achieved an 8.6% increase in overall student proficiency. There was a slight decrease in the district’s 4-year cohort graduation rate; however, all high schools had a graduation rate higher than 80% for the first time ever. In a recent press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, it was noted that many North Carolina students will require months of additional learning time, possibly over several years, because of disruptions forced by the pandemic. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said educators, students and their families are to be commended for their focus and hard work during a challenging year. “The impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic have been far reaching. Duplin County Schools has six schools designated as low-performing. The Pandemic’s impact on student learning is evident. However, our educators have put rigorous recovery plans in place in an effort to close achievement gaps. The recent accountability results help us to further identify target areas; however, they do not define us. Our teaching and learning family has so many successes to celebrate, as we overcame numerous barriers over the past few years. While we recognize that we cannot close all achievement gaps overnight, we are determined to provide our students with the tools to continuously grow academically, socially and emotionally. Our school family has lived through a historical period and did so with a remarkable level of resilience. We remain united in our recovery efforts, and we could not be prouder of our educators, said Dr. Obasohan.”
The State and Federal Accountability Model results for 2021-22 include School Performance Grades, growth results, graduation rates, and the progress of English learners. Schools are also held to expectations of meeting interim measures of progress leading to 10-year, long-term goals for career and college readiness. DCS has seen improvements in several of these areas. The following provides a snapshot of some DCS data points:
Regarding School Growth Outcomes, 6 DCS schools exceeded growth, 2 met growth and 5 schools received a status of not met.
Based on a 15-point scale used for School Performance Grade Assignments, the District received one B (70-84), two C’s (55-69) eight D’s (40-54) and two F’s.
The District’s four-year Cohort Graduation rate is 85.0%, compared to 86.1% in 2020-2021. This mirrors the slight decline in this indicator also experienced by the state. The state’s Cohort Graduation Rate is 86.2%, compared to 87.0% in 2020-2021.
98.5% of DCS 12th graders earned Math Course Rigor by successfully completing NC Math 3 or a higher level course.
The District experienced an increase in proficiency at grades 3-8 for Reading, with significant increases in Math and Science. Increases in high school proficiency occurred in NC Math 1, NC Math 3, and Biology. However, there was a slight decrease in the English 2 proficiency outcome.
3.0% of DCS 11th grade students who took the state-mandated ACT earned a composite score of at least 19, the minimum UNC system requirement for admission, compared to 31.9% in 2020-21. This decrease was impacted by a higher minimum ACT score now required for admission to University of North Carolina campuses.
“Our educators have worked extremely hard and that level of commitment will not waver. Our Board continues to lead us with clear goals that keep us focused on the future. We are not where we would like to be as we are still seeing the pandemic’s effect, but we will get there together. We have great confidence in our teaching and learning family,” said Dr. Obasohan.