KENANSVILLE — With the release of the 2021-22 State Accountability Results, Duplin County Schools celebrates our students, staff, and community, who have remained a solid, unified team in our recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic. While there are still improvements to make, Duplin County Schools achieved an 8.6% increase in overall student proficiency. There was a slight decrease in the district’s 4-year cohort graduation rate; however, all high schools had a graduation rate higher than 80% for the first time ever. In a recent press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, it was noted that many North Carolina students will require months of additional learning time, possibly over several years, because of disruptions forced by the pandemic. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said educators, students and their families are to be commended for their focus and hard work during a challenging year. “The impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic have been far reaching. Duplin County Schools has six schools designated as low-performing. The Pandemic’s impact on student learning is evident. However, our educators have put rigorous recovery plans in place in an effort to close achievement gaps. The recent accountability results help us to further identify target areas; however, they do not define us. Our teaching and learning family has so many successes to celebrate, as we overcame numerous barriers over the past few years. While we recognize that we cannot close all achievement gaps overnight, we are determined to provide our students with the tools to continuously grow academically, socially and emotionally. Our school family has lived through a historical period and did so with a remarkable level of resilience. We remain united in our recovery efforts, and we could not be prouder of our educators, said Dr. Obasohan.”

The State and Federal Accountability Model results for 2021-22 include School Performance Grades, growth results, graduation rates, and the progress of English learners. Schools are also held to expectations of meeting interim measures of progress leading to 10-year, long-term goals for career and college readiness. DCS has seen improvements in several of these areas. The following provides a snapshot of some DCS data points: