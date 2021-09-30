KENANSVILLE — Alexander Dixon, Josh Murray, and Larry Hooks are the scholarship recipients for the Duplin County Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
“The sorority is proud to announce that three deserving young men each received a $500 scholarship to continue their academic endeavors,” said a DSTS, Inc. official
Dixon graduated from James Kenan High School and is currently attending James Sprunt Community College for a major in marketing. His parents are Donald and Sharnelle Dixon.
Murray graduated from James Kenan High School, and he is currently attending James Sprunt Community College for a major in business administration. Murray’s parents are Sharon and Gary Murray.
Hooks graduated from Wallace-Rose Hill High School, and he is currently attending North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University for a computer engineering degree. He is the son of Curtis and Tonya Hooks.
“The Duplin County Alumnae Chapter recognizes the achievements of these young men and (wishes) them well as they pursue their educational and professional goals.”