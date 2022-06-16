KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Education approved five leadership assignment reclassifications during their June 7 Board meeting. The assignments recommended by Dr. Austin Obasohan, Duplin County Schools Superintendent, are as follows:
Ivy Dowe, Kenansville Elementary School assistant principal will be the interim principal effective July 1, Natausha Hicks, STEAMA beginning teacher coordinator was reclassified as the STEAMA curriculum support specialist as of June 1; Christy Johnson, STEAMA beginning teacher licensure coordinator was reclassified as the STEAMA beginning teacher support coordinator as of June 1; Emily Sandlin, Kenansville Elementary School administrative intern, will be the East Duplin High School administrative intern effective July 1; and Brent Stafford, North Duplin Elementary School principal, will be reclassified as the Kenansville Elementary School principal effective July 1.
“I would like to thank these wonderful leaders for their student centeredness and continued commitment to our District’s vision and goals,” said Dr. Obasohan. “Mr. Stafford has been a successful principal at Kenansville Elementary School, and we are looking forward to his continued leadership at North Duplin Elementary School.”
Stafford will replace principal Ann Hardy, who is retiring.
“Mrs. Hardy has served our district unselfishly for 15 years and has lead by example. Please join me in wishing her and her family the very best as she begins an exciting chapter of her life,” said Dr. Obasohan.
“Mrs. Dowe, who is the current assistant principal at Kenansville Elementary School and has served the school very well for many years, will lead the school as an Interim Principal until a permanent replacement is announced,” he added.
Obasohan concluded with a special thank you to the Board of Education for their “support of our strategic staffing and continuous improvement efforts.”