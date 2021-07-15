KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Education approved the recommendation of Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan, to appoint Susan Sellers as chief communications and public relations officer. She will start with the school district on Aug. 2.
Sellers earned a master’s of school administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She was a North Carolina Principal Fellow and holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary English education.
Sellers has dedicated approximately 28 years of her career to education. Her professional experience includes high school English teacher, assistant principal, principal, lead achievement coach, NC Department of Public Instruction school transformation coach and supervisor of human resources.
“I am very excited to welcome Mrs. Susan Sellers back to Duplin County Schools,” said Dr. Obasohan. “Her past experience as an instructional leader at DCS, coupled with her innovative, transparent leadership style and passion for education, make her a perfect fit for this role.”
Dr. Obasohan added that Sellers skills and proven record of accomplishments leading cultural and academic change along with solid background make her a great addition to DCS.
“I have complete confidence in her ability to take the communications and public relations position to new heights.”
Editor’s Note: This article was contributed by Duplin County Schools.
