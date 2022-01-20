The North Carolina School Boards Association designates January of each year as School Board Appreciation Month. According to NCSBA, more than 700 board members representing 115 school districts “contribute hundreds of hours each year leading their districts. Whether it be crafting policies, hiring top-notch administrators, listening to staff and student concerns, or recognizing outstanding programs, board members always keep their eyes on the goal of student achievement. NCSBA thanks all school board members for their hard work and commitment to improving outcomes for students across the state. Their service ensures that decisions about local public schools are made by those most familiar with the needs of the community’s children and families. School board members deserve recognition, appreciation, and thanks for their dedication to North Carolina’s most precious commodity – our children.”
Locally, our board members were honored at their regularly scheduled meeting on January 4th. Superintendent Austin Obasohan opened the presentation by thanking the board members for their service and dedication to our school system. “Today, on behalf of all Duplin County Schools family, we celebrate our board members for the sacrifices they make each and every day. Not only their sacrifices, but the sacrifices their families also carry while they are facing these challenges and responding to an awesome calling.”
Scott Ballard, principal at East Duplin High School and DCS Principal of the Year, followed with remarks on behalf of all principals and administrators. “We extend a very large thank you to each and every one of you. We appreciate every sacrifice that you’ve made and all the service that you’ve provided to our county and to every one of our schools. Especially over the last 662 days which has produced a great amount of conversation and hard decisions to be made. We know it’s tough and we greatly greatly appreciate all of the sacrifices that you make for the students, for us and for the system of Duplin County.”
Board members received awards of appreciation and Dr. Obasohan recognized the year each board member began their service.
Brent Davis – 2012
Reginald Kenan – 1989
Pam Edwards – 2010
David Jones – 2014
Claude Morrisey – 2016
“This is a combined service of more than 70 years. We salute you and we thank you for your leadership and vision for Duplin County Schools,” said Dr. Obasohan.
Board Appreciation Month may only formally occur once a year, but we are thankful for our board everyday!