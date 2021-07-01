KENANSVILLE — George Garner, a James Kenan High School graduate has received the 2021 Duplin County Farm Bureau Scholarship award.
As a recipient of the DCFB scholarship, Garner will receive $1,000 yearly toward college tuition for up to four years. Garner is the son of Elwood and Jill Garner of Kenansville.
The Duplin County Farm Bureau Scholarship Program awards funds after the student has been accepted by the college. Each year the winner is selected by the Duplin County Farm Bureau Scholarship Committee. The scholarship is awarded to students who are residents of Duplin County and intend to pursue a career in agriculture or an agriculture-related field.