...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Duplin County Schools announce participation in national College-in-High School program
KENANSVILLE — Duplin County Schools will be among the first North Carolina districts to participate in the National Education Equity Lab, which provides college courses to Title-1 eligible high schools through their College-in-High School program.
“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are so grateful that Dr. Beth Metcalf shared this awesome opportunity. This program is a natural extension of the powerful teaching and learning and college-going culture we have worked so hard to instill in our schools and in our students,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan. “We strongly believe that our students can go anywhere, do anything, and excel in a globally competitive society!”
The nonprofit organization facilitates college education with college courses taught by faculty from some of the nation’s leading colleges and universities. Partner universities include Stanford, Brown, Howard, Georgetown, Princeton, Harvard, and Yale among others.
The program, currently used in 180 high schools across 32 states, has courses ranging from Humanities and Social Sciences, to STEM and Business.
According to the announcement, College-in-High School courses are designated as dual enrollment which gives students both high school and college credit for each course.
“Instruction is conducted by a university professor via video lessons, followed by live virtual support sessions once per week by a university teaching fellow. A high school teacher will be assigned as the co-teacher, ensuring the university instruction is delivered and students are provided academic support throughout the week,” read the announcement. “The National Education Equity Lab will also provide a course manager to serve as a support liaison between the high school and the college or university to maximize the success of our students.”
Students and families bear no expense for participation as the all-inclusive cost of $250 per course is paid by the student’s school or district. For more information about the program visit https://edequitylab.org