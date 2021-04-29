KENANSVILLE — During Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, Duplin County Schools Remote Learning Committee Chairperson, Lindsay Skidmore recognized the 2020-21 recipients for Remote Learning Teacher of the Year.
“Although this year has presented many challenges, it has shined a light on the importance and the outstanding dedication, resilience, and commitment that the teachers of Duplin County Schools have for their students. When faced with the challenges of remote learning, our teachers quickly adapted and modified their instructional practices and strategies to ensure that all students had what they needed to learn during this time,” said Skidmore.
This year, in conjunction with the Southeast Education Alliance we would like to honor those recipients who have displayed leadership in the area of remote learning said Skidmore. Who went on to share that once selected at the school level, each recipient submitted a portfolio highlighting their accomplishments and work in remote learning for this school year.
“From the pool of applicants, Morgan Smith from North Duplin Junior / Senior High School was selected to represent Duplin County Schools as Remote Learning Teacher of the Year at the regional level.”
“It is a great honor to stand in front of you today. To say the least this year has been full of trials but with trials comes perseverance,” said Smith as she received her award. “If the budget allowed, in my opinion, there should be plaques stacked high for every teacher.”
Smith said every teacher has worked hard this year to provide an education for students during this time.
“Thankfully from the support of my Board, my school and a whole lot of Jesus I have made it this far,” said Smith. “Thank you.”
“All of our teachers have worked extremely hard this year to navigate remote learning for our students,” said Dr. Obasohan. “We are extremely proud of each of you for all that you have done to step up and ensure that regardless of the learning mode, our students succeed. We want to congratulate Ms. Smith on her regional recognition and to all of the nominees serving as Remote Learning Teacher of the Year.”
Congratulations to Smith for being selected as the 2020-21 Duplin County Schools Remote Learning Teacher of the Year and also to the following educators who were selected to represent their school as 2020-21 Remote Learning Teacher of the Year.
2020-21 DCS Remote Learning Teacher of the Year
- Morgan Smith-North Duplin Jr./Sr. High School
2020-21 School Based Remote Learning Teacher of the Year
- Jean Simpson-Beulaville Elementary School
- Jessica Baker-B.F. Grady Elementary School
- Annetta Hall-Chinquapin Elementary School
- Kristen Diehl-Duplin County Schools Center of Opportunity
- Summer Roberts-Duplin Early College High School
- Katlyn Kennedy-East Duplin High School
- Rachel Pender-James Kenan High School
- Shaunda Dugba-Kenansville Elementary School
- Kim Whitted-North Duplin Elementary School
- Amber Waller-Largen-Rose Hill Magnolia Elementary School
- Tonya Peterson-Wallace Elementary School
- Laterri Underwood-Wallace-Rose Hill High School
- Ashley Welsh-Warsaw Elementary School