Beulaville Elementary
Be The Best You Can Be!
Grades Pre-K-8
910-298-3171
138 Lyman Road
Beulaville
Principal Eric Grubbs
Assistant Principals
Mayshelle Newkirk-Tate and Amy Kennedy
B.F. Grady Elementary
All for Learning, Learning for All!
Grades Pre-K-8
252-568-3487
2627 N. NC 11 & 903
Albertson
Principal Amy Wallace
Assistant Principals
Tabitha Smith and Kendra Bradshaw
Chinquapin Elementary
Together We Succeed!
Grades Pre-K-8
910-285-3476
3894 NC 50 South
Chinquapin
Principal Marketa Hargrove
Assistant Principal Denise Humphries
Duplin Early College High School
Preparing Students for a Globally Competitive 21st Century
Grades 9-12
910-296-1136
212 James Sprunt Dr.
Kenansville
Principal Tanya Smith
East Duplin High School
Service, Character, Achievement
Grades 9-12
910-298-4535
394 N. N.C. 111 Hwy.
Beulaville
Principal Scott Ballard
Assistant Principals
Robert Ross and Beverly Sholar
James Kenan High School
Home of the Mighty Tigers!
Grades 9-12
910-293-4218
1241 NC 24 & 50 Hwy.
Warsaw
Principal Michael Holton
Assistant Principals
Brian Jones and Sharnelle Dixon
Kenansville Elementary
Creating a Passion for Learning
and Lifelong Success
Grades PreK-8
919-296-1647
328 Limestone Road
Kenansville
Principal Brent Stafford
Assistant Principal Ivy Dowe
North Duplin Elementary
We Are Wild About Learning!
Grades Pre-K-6
919-658-2931
157 North Duplin School Rd.
Mount Olive
Principal Ann Hardy
Assistant Principal Kelsey Nunn
North Duplin Jr.-Sr. High
A Tradition of Excellence!
Grades 7-12
919-658-3051
1388 W. NC 403 Hwy.
Mount Olive
Principal Anthony Jones
Assistant Principal Tyler Grady
Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary
Home of the Eagles that Fly High!
Grades Pre-K-8
910-289-3667
1329 Brooks Quinn Road
Rose Hill
Principal Robbin Cooper
Assistant Principals
Jeremy Perkins and Adrian Grandy
Wallace Elementary School
Where Greatness Grows!
Grades Pre-K-8
910-285-7183
4266 S. NC Hwy. 11
Wallace
Principal Angelo Cavallaro
Assistant Principals
Dara Bailey and Walinda Batts
Wallace-Rose Hill High
A School Community Committed to Excellence!
Grades 9-12
910-285-7501
602 High School Road
Teachey
Principal Tim Jenkins
Assistant Principals
Gary Brown and Erica Levai
Warsaw Elementary School
Learners Today... Leaders Tomorrow
Grades Pre-K-8
910-293-3121
158 Lanefield Rd.
Warsaw
Principal James H. Parker IV, Ed. D
Assistant Principals
Lillie Lanier and Brittany Moore