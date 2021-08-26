Beulaville Elementary

Be The Best You Can Be!

Grades Pre-K-8

910-298-3171

138 Lyman Road

Beulaville

Principal Eric Grubbs

Assistant Principals

Mayshelle Newkirk-Tate and Amy Kennedy

B.F. Grady Elementary

All for Learning, Learning for All!

Grades Pre-K-8

252-568-3487

2627 N. NC 11 & 903

Albertson

Principal Amy Wallace

Assistant Principals

Tabitha Smith and Kendra Bradshaw

Chinquapin Elementary

Together We Succeed!

Grades Pre-K-8

910-285-3476

3894 NC 50 South

Chinquapin

Principal Marketa Hargrove

Assistant Principal Denise Humphries

Duplin Early College High School

Preparing Students for a Globally Competitive 21st Century

Grades 9-12

910-296-1136

212 James Sprunt Dr.

Kenansville

Principal Tanya Smith

East Duplin High School

Service, Character, Achievement

Grades 9-12

910-298-4535

394 N. N.C. 111 Hwy.

Beulaville

Principal Scott Ballard

Assistant Principals

Robert Ross and Beverly Sholar

James Kenan High School

Home of the Mighty Tigers!

Grades 9-12

910-293-4218

1241 NC 24 & 50 Hwy.

Warsaw

Principal Michael Holton

Assistant Principals

Brian Jones and Sharnelle Dixon

Kenansville Elementary

Creating a Passion for Learning

and Lifelong Success

Grades PreK-8

919-296-1647

328 Limestone Road

Kenansville

Principal Brent Stafford

Assistant Principal Ivy Dowe

North Duplin Elementary

We Are Wild About Learning!

Grades Pre-K-6

919-658-2931

157 North Duplin School Rd.

Mount Olive

Principal Ann Hardy

Assistant Principal Kelsey Nunn

North Duplin Jr.-Sr. High

A Tradition of Excellence!

Grades 7-12

919-658-3051

1388 W. NC 403 Hwy.

Mount Olive

Principal Anthony Jones

Assistant Principal Tyler Grady

Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary

Home of the Eagles that Fly High!

Grades Pre-K-8

910-289-3667

1329 Brooks Quinn Road

Rose Hill

Principal Robbin Cooper

Assistant Principals

Jeremy Perkins and Adrian Grandy

Wallace Elementary School

Where Greatness Grows!

Grades Pre-K-8

910-285-7183

4266 S. NC Hwy. 11

Wallace

Principal Angelo Cavallaro

Assistant Principals

Dara Bailey and Walinda Batts

Wallace-Rose Hill High

A School Community Committed to Excellence!

Grades 9-12

910-285-7501

602 High School Road

Teachey

Principal Tim Jenkins

Assistant Principals

Gary Brown and Erica Levai

Warsaw Elementary School

Learners Today... Leaders Tomorrow

Grades Pre-K-8

910-293-3121

158 Lanefield Rd.

Warsaw

Principal James H. Parker IV, Ed. D

Assistant Principals

Lillie Lanier and Brittany Moore

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com